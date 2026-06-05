Audi Nuvolari: A Different Level of Super

Audi is back in the supercar game with the unveiling of the Nuvolari, a limited-production hybrid supercar that becomes the fastest and most powerful road car in the company's history.

Serving as the spiritual successor to the R8, the mid-engine Nuvolari marks a deliberate move away from its predecessor's entry-level exotic pricing as Audi stakes a claim to compete directly against premium marques like Ferrari and McLaren.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the Audi Nuvolari

The Nuvolari might have shed the R8 name, but its lineage remains clear. Much like the R8 shared its architecture with the Lamborghini Gallardo and Huracán, the Nuvolari shares its technical foundation with the recently launched Lamborghini Temerario. Beneath its carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) body panels and aluminum space frame sits an aggressive plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The heart of the system is a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine capable of screaming up to an astonishing 10,000 rpm. On its own, the combustion engine generates 800 hp. Audi then introduces three axial-flux electric motors, each contributing 110 kW, and powered by a 7.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. One motor is sandwiched between the V8 and the dual-clutch transmission, while the remaining two drive the front axle. Combined, the system pumps out 987 hp.

Want more vertiginous performance figures? The Nuvolari rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.6 seconds, crosses the 200 km/h threshold in 6.8 seconds and can climb to a top speed of 350 km/h.

To manage this immense output, drivers can toggle through four everyday modes: E-Hybrid, Balanced, Dynamic, and Dynamic+. That’s not counting the bespoke track settings. Stabilities are continuously managed via an active "quattro predictive ride" system.

Leveraging expertise from its recent entry into Formula One, Audi has integrated specialized prepreg autoclave technology to cure the vehicle's lightweight carbon panels under high pressure. The F1 inspiration extends to an intricate active aerodynamic network featuring a front S-duct scoop and a multi-position adjustable rear wing. The wing automatically shifts between Closed, Low Downforce and High Downforce configurations, generating up to 400 kg of downforce.

| Photo: Audi

A limited edition

Global production will be strictly capped at 499 units, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027. While a final Canadian sticker price has yet to be finalized, European pricing is estimated at 590,000 euros (about $950,000 CAD), positioning it far beyond the $240,000 baseline of the final R8 models. Only a handful of units are expected to arrive in Canada, where buyers will be treated to a bespoke concierge ordering process.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi