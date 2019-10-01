Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW recalls the… Toyota Supra!

Recalls are not uncommon in the auto industry, but those involving a manufacturer recalling another manufacturer's product are rather exceptional. However, this is what happened with the Toyota Supra.

In fact, if you are familiar with the story behind the model, the title of our short story will not surprise you. The Toyota Supra is, overwhelmingly, a BMW Z4. This is why the German manufacturer recalled the sports car from the Japanese giant. Besides, you will not be surprised to learn that other BMW products are also targeted by this latest recall.

All in all, this recall campaign affects some 50,000 vehicles, including 13,014 Supra assembled between February 2019 and June 2021. The problem? According to the official statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), engine management software could cause the loss of brake assist when starting. This means that drivers could see electrical assistance fail when pressing the brake pedal, making it much more difficult to stop the car.

In addition to the Supra, the recall involves the following models: M340i, M340i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, X3 M40i and X4 M40i from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The 745Le xDrive sedan and the Z4 M40i roadster from the 2019 to 2021 model years are also part of the recall. Owners of affected vehicles will be able to go to their dealer for the free update of the engine management software.

Letters informing them should be sent starting October 1st.

Ironically, this is the Supra's second recall in a short period of time. In fact, last July, a campaign was aimed at the model because, as Transport Canada explains, "on certain vehicles, the passenger seat belts could be fitted with defective self-locking retractors (ALRs). As a result, the seat belts may not lock properly to secure a child seat. "

Only three models were then affected (1,615 units at BMW). At this time, it is not known how many vehicles are affected in Canada by the latest BMW recall. We will update this story when the information is released.

 

