It’s no secret that the Chinese market is more or less the reason Buick is still in business. This makes it no surprise at all to see the automaker choose to unveil its newest concept there. Meet the absurdly good-looking all-electric Enspire SUV.

What’s more, the prototype is being developed specifically with the Chinese market in mind. It being an all-electric vehicle, we’re cautiously optimistic that it will eventually make its way to the North American market. At the very least, we expect that much of the new technology being developed will cross the oceans and end up in our vehicles down the road.

Without a doubt, the Enspire is a stroke of styling genius. Its lines are fluid, modern and totally unlike what we would have expected from a typical Buick. This is great news.

Photo: Buick Buick Enspire concept

Inside, like with all concepts, design is slightly fantastic and highly futuristic, with large windows, suspended seats and a central console made of natural wood and microfibre suede. Technologically, a state-of-the-art OLED (organic electroluminescent diode) screen dominates and offers increased versatility. A head-up display working on intelligent augmented reality-based technology provides data to the driver.

The concept is powered by an eMotion electric motor that generates up to 550 hp. This silent cavalry can propel the Enspire from 0-100 km/h in just four seconds. Another amazing number to consider, if it holds to be true, is the range, which Buick is setting at 370 miles or 595 km. What’s more, it will take only 40 minutes to recharge the battery to 80% using a quick charging station.

Photo: Buick Buick Enspire concept

According to unofficial sources, the eventual production version of the Enspire concept should hew relatively closely to what we’re seeing now.

We’re crossing fingers and toes that this time around North America will be part of the plans for Buick’s new Enspire. Looking this good and with such power and range to offer, the model has the ingredients for a successful run.