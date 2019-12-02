Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

It’s no secret that the Chinese market is more or less the reason Buick is still in business. This makes it no surprise at all to see the automaker choose to unveil its newest concept there. Meet the absurdly good-looking all-electric Enspire SUV.

What’s more, the prototype is being developed specifically with the Chinese market in mind. It being an all-electric vehicle, we’re cautiously optimistic that it will eventually make its way to the North American market. At the very least, we expect that much of the new technology being developed will cross the oceans and end up in our vehicles down the road.

Without a doubt, the Enspire is a stroke of styling genius. Its lines are fluid, modern and totally unlike what we would have expected from a typical Buick. This is great news.

Buick Enspire concept
Photo: Buick
Buick Enspire concept

Inside, like with all concepts, design is slightly fantastic and highly futuristic, with large windows, suspended seats and a central console made of natural wood and microfibre suede. Technologically, a state-of-the-art OLED (organic electroluminescent diode) screen dominates and offers increased versatility. A head-up display working on intelligent augmented reality-based technology provides data to the driver.

The concept is powered by an eMotion electric motor that generates up to 550 hp. This silent cavalry can propel the Enspire from 0-100 km/h in just four seconds. Another amazing number to consider, if it holds to be true, is the range, which Buick is setting at 370 miles or 595 km. What’s more, it will take only 40 minutes to recharge the battery to 80% using a quick charging station.

Buick Enspire concept
Photo: Buick
Buick Enspire concept

According to unofficial sources, the eventual production version of the Enspire concept should hew relatively closely to what we’re seeing now.

We’re crossing fingers and toes that this time around North America will be part of the plans for Buick’s new Enspire. Looking this good and with such power and range to offer, the model has the ingredients for a successful run.

You May Also Like

The Chevrolet Menlo EV Makes its Debut in China

The Chevrolet Menlo EV Makes its Debut in China

Chevrolet has finally introduced its first electric vehicle destined for the Chinese market. Unfortunately, the Chevrolet Menlo SUV will not be sold in our c...

Top 10 SUV Concepts that are fully electric… or almost!

Top 10 SUV Concepts that are fully electric… or almost!

Our Top 10 list of electric-powered SUVs still in concept form (but moving rapidly to production) illustrate an industry-wide transformation resulting from t...

Watch as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner gets towed by… a Model X

Watch as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner gets towed by… a Model X

A Tesla Model X blows way, way past its maximum towing capacity and hauls a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner across the Tarmac at Melbourne Airport. A first for an el...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jimmy Driver with the Mortis
Ready For the Dog Days of Winter? Meet Someon...
Article
2019 Jeep Renegade
2019 Jeep Renegade Review: Missed Opportunities
Review
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai Review: Reason Over Passion
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 