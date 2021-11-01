Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Buick Unveils Electra-X Concept in China

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The Buick Electra-X Concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Buick
The Buick Electra-X Concept, three-quarters rear

Buick teased  few images of the model last week, but now the automaker has given the full presentation of its Electra-X concept that will morph into the first fully electric vehicle from the brand, to be sold in China.  

This was the latest in a few announcements made by the GM division in the context of its electrification plan announced this week. Among other things, we learned that Buick wants to have completed its transition by 2030, and that the signature of future products will be based on the Wildcat EV concept that was presented this week as well

This Electra-X, meanwhile, is an SUV that is intended solely for the Chinese market.  Buick says the EV concept “previews the production version of Buick’s new generation of electric vehicles in China, underpinned by GM’s revolutionary Ultium platform.”

While its clear Buick has no plans for the model in North America, the Electric-X Concept’s design bears a signature that will surely be carried over into other future electric models planned, and that's where this Electra-X is interesting to us; it gives us a glimpse of the future styling of Buick's electric vehicles.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Buick Electra-X Concept, front
The Buick Electra-X Concept, front

What's striking is the break from the century-old division's current image. Buick says the car's “fresh and youthful” expression is meant to appeal to a younger customer base. The vehicle also carries the brand's new logo, which has also been redesigned to help attract those new buyers.

On board, we find a four-seat configuration, decked in styling that’s of course futuristic, sleek and eco-conscious. The seats, for example, are covered with a fabric made from recycled water bottles. Visible in the images are the GS letters, which hints at future GS versions. At the time, Buick used that lettering to designate Grand Sport versions of its models.

This concept will likely change at least somewhat in appearance before the production version comes out of the oven. But we do know it will use the Electric name, as Buick has confirmed that it intends to use that name, accompanied by suffixes, to identify its future range of EVs.

The Buick Electra-X Concept, interior
Photo: Buick
The Buick Electra-X Concept, interior
The Buick Electra-X Concept, seats
Photo: Buick
The Buick Electra-X Concept, seats

You May Also Like

Genesis Looks Set to Introduce an All-Electric GV70 This Week

Genesis Looks Set to Introduce an All-Electric GV70 This ...

Genesis will unveil an electric version of its GV70 SUV on Friday. That's what we can guess from an image posted online by the automaker announcing the prese...

Aston Martin to Present Electric SUV in 2021

Aston Martin to Present Electric SUV in 2021

Aston Martin’s luxury division Lagonda is working on an electric SUV with a 2021 timetable. The new model will, the company claims, have a range of 600 km th...

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Buick chose one its most lucrative markets for the reveal of its new all-electric Enspire SUV concept. The electric motor powering the future luxury utility ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Review: Now Things Get...
Review
Ford Sees Fixed Prices, Online Shopping for E...
Article
The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during the small overlap frontal impact test
Jeep Wrangler Fails IIHS Crash Test, Again
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 