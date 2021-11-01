Buick Unveils Electra-X Concept in China

Photo: Buick The Buick Electra-X Concept, three-quarters rear

Buick teased few images of the model last week, but now the automaker has given the full presentation of its Electra-X concept that will morph into the first fully electric vehicle from the brand, to be sold in China.

This was the latest in a few announcements made by the GM division in the context of its electrification plan announced this week. Among other things, we learned that Buick wants to have completed its transition by 2030, and that the signature of future products will be based on the Wildcat EV concept that was presented this week as well

This Electra-X, meanwhile, is an SUV that is intended solely for the Chinese market. Buick says the EV concept “previews the production version of Buick’s new generation of electric vehicles in China, underpinned by GM’s revolutionary Ultium platform.”

While its clear Buick has no plans for the model in North America, the Electric-X Concept’s design bears a signature that will surely be carried over into other future electric models planned, and that's where this Electra-X is interesting to us; it gives us a glimpse of the future styling of Buick's electric vehicles.

What's striking is the break from the century-old division's current image. Buick says the car's “fresh and youthful” expression is meant to appeal to a younger customer base. The vehicle also carries the brand's new logo, which has also been redesigned to help attract those new buyers.

On board, we find a four-seat configuration, decked in styling that’s of course futuristic, sleek and eco-conscious. The seats, for example, are covered with a fabric made from recycled water bottles. Visible in the images are the GS letters, which hints at future GS versions. At the time, Buick used that lettering to designate Grand Sport versions of its models.

This concept will likely change at least somewhat in appearance before the production version comes out of the oven. But we do know it will use the Electric name, as Buick has confirmed that it intends to use that name, accompanied by suffixes, to identify its future range of EVs.

