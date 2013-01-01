What is this or that old car worth? That is a question that comes up frequently in the classic car world. If the answer is easy to find with some models, with others, it is quite the opposite. And in the case of newer products, like those from the ‘80s and ‘90s, it is evolving at breakneck speed.



A speed capable of making people splurge. At least, that’s the first impression we got when we saw that an enthusiast recently shelled out US $ 56,000 for a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z / 28 IROC-Z.



It's a lot. It's huge. And why so much money for what we think is a less popular model?

The model is advertised with only 2000 miles on the clock and it comes in frankly impressive condition. It should be noted that the Carfax report mentions that it is possible that the odometer has reached 100,000 miles and the car has potentially 102,000 miles. It would have to be analyzed closely to be sure.



The Camaro has an original color, a T-Top, power windows, bucket seats, a four-speed automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, as well as a Delco audio system including cassette player and graphic equalizer.



Under the hood, this IROC-Z is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 with 225 horsepower, a respectable power for the time. Either way, you don't buy this model for the muscle it offers, but rather for the memories it brings back.



And that’s what brings us to its value. The car isn't worth $ 56,000, to be honest. However, this is the value a person was willing to pay to get it.



And since we are talking about a model that is already 35 years old, we will soon be talking about a car that is becoming rarer to find in original condition.



The value of Camaros from the ‘80s is set to rise. How far ? It’s very difficult to predict. Who knows, maybe the new owner just landed a good deal? We doubt that, especially in the short term, but in 2035, when the gasoline car may not be able to be acquired as new, who knows?