Feel the wind in your face, enjoy panoramic vision, show off your style... Jet helmets have a lot going for them. But behind this feeling of freedom lie realities that it's important to understand before making your choice. Protection, comfort, standards, trends: this comprehensive guide delves into the world of jet helmets to help you make the best, most informed decision.

Anatomy of a Jet Helmet

The jet helmet is characterized by its minimalist design. It covers the skull and ears, but leaves the face completely exposed. It's this openness that gives it the feeling of freedom that some bikers appreciate. It's easily recognizable by its compact shell and lack of a chin strap.

Jet helmets: advantages and disadvantages

The advantages of the open-face helmet:

Freedom and fields of vision: The jet helmet offers an incomparable feeling of freedom and a panoramic field of vision, ideal for city riding where vigilance is required. You have a better view of your surroundings, pedestrians, other vehicles and traffic lights.

Lightweight and comfortable: Its featherweight and minimalist design make it a comfortable choice for short rides and city driving, especially as the temperature rises. It's easy to put on and take off and doesn't feel restrictive.

Optimal ventilation: The open design of the Jet helmet promotes air circulation, which is especially comfortable in summer or hot climates. This helps reduce the feeling of suffocation and excessive perspiration.

Assertive style: Jet helmets come in a variety of styles, from the most classic of the most modern, from the most understated to the most colourful. They allow every biker to assert his personality and complete his look. Some vintage models, for example, are a real collector's items.

The limitations of open-face helmets:

Limited protection: The main disadvantage of the open-face helmet is its reduced protection in case of an accident. With the face exposed, the risk of injury to the face, chin and jaw in a fall is greater than with a full-face helmet. Gravel, insects and inclement weather can also reach the face.

Sensitivity to the elements: Bikers are exposed to wind, rain, cold, insects and road spray, which can be uncomfortable and even dangerous. In the winter, the cold can bite your face, and rain can obscure your vision.

High noise levels: The lack of a chin strap increases the noise level perceived by the rider, especially at high speeds. Wind and traffic noise can be tiring on long rides and can even damage hearing in the long run.

Choosing the right jet helmet: essential criteria

To help you choose the ideal jet helmet, take a look at our complete guide to choosing a jet helmet.

Casque agv eteres tropea rouge rose | Photo: Speedway

Choosing a jet helmet is a personal decision that depends on a number of factors, including your riding habits, your budget, and your aesthetic preferences. Here are the most important things to consider:

Approval: First and foremost, make sure your helmet is ECE 22.05 or ECE 22.06 approved, the European standard that guarantees a minimum level of safety. This approval is mandatory for use on public roads. You'll find the certification label inside the helmet.

Size: A jet helmet must fit your head perfectly, neither too tight nor too loose. It should be stable and not move when you turn your head. Don't hesitate to try several sizes and models before making your choice. A helmet that's too big won't provide effective protection in a crash, and one that's too small will be uncomfortable.

Comfort: Helmets should be comfortable to wear, even for long periods of time. Pay attention to the interior padding, chin strap, and ventilation system. The padding should be soft and breathable, the chinstrap easy to adjust, and the ventilation system efficient.

Options: Some jet helmets come with additional options that can enhance comfort and safety, such as a built-in sunscreen, Bluetooth communication system or anti-fog visor. The sunscreen protects your eyes from the sun, the communication system allows you to talk on the phone or listen to music while riding, and the anti-fog visor provides good visibility in cold or wet weather.

Style: Helmet design is an important consideration for many riders. Pick one that matches your style and personality. Jet helmets come in a variety of colours, designs, and matte or gloss finishes. Some manufacturers even offer customizable helmets.

Jet helmets: for which type of rider?

Jet helmets are the perfect choice for urban riders who prefer freedom of movement, comfort and style. They're especially popular for short trips and warm weather city riding. Scooters and small displacement motorcycles are often associated with jet helmets.

But it's important to remember that a jet helmet offers less protection than a full-face helmet. So it's important to ride responsibly and cautiously, obey speed limits and stay alert at all times.

The Evolution of the Jet Helmet

Helmet manufacturers are constantly innovating to improve the safety and comfort of jet helmets. New, lighter and more impact-resistant materials, such as carbon fibre and composite materials, are being used. Ventilation systems are also becoming more sophisticated to improve airflow and comfort.

Other technological innovations include integrated communication systems that allow you to make calls, listen to music or communicate with other riders wirelessly, and retractable sun shields that protect your eyes from the sun without having to change your visor.

To learn more about the latest trends in road safety, visit the Sécurité Routière website.

Jet helmets remain a popular and relevant choice for many motorcyclists. By choosing an approved, well-fitting model adapted to your needs, you can enjoy its benefits in complete safety. Don't forget that the most important thing is to ride responsibly and to be aware of the risks involved in riding a two-wheeler.