California continues to lead the transition to electric mobility in the U.S., a fact brought home with a particularly impressive piece of data: the state now has 48 percent more charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) than gas pumps. The statistic underscores California's determination to electrify its vehicle fleet, despite fierce opposition from the federal government.

Dramatic growth of the charging network

In 2024, California counted on its territory 178,549 charging stations, compared to an estimated 120,000 gas pumps, according to the California Energy Commission. This figure represents a 70 percent increase compared to the 105,012 charging stations recorded in 2023.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom shared the data this week, and reaffirmed his state's commitment to the energy transition: “We’re embracing our clean car future and providing consumers more choices, no matter what 'big government' in Washington decides.”

Chart showing the rapid expansion of California's EV charging network in 2024 | Photo: California Energy Commission

A proactive policy in the face of federal obstacles

Last December, the California Energy Commission approved a $1.4 billion investment plan to develop infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, including charging stations. For his part, state Attorney General Rob Bonta reminded municipalities in March of their obligation to expedite and simplify the installation of new stations.

Of the 178,000-plus public charging stations in operation in California, some 17,000 are fast Level 3 chargers, capable of charging a car in minutes, while around 162,000 are Level 2 chargers, offering slower but more accessible charging.

In addition to public stations, there are around 700,000 domestic charging stations installed at individual homes. Home charging is by far the preferred charging method for the majority of EV owners.

“The California EV driver experience is getting better by the day,” said David Hochschild, president of the California Energy Commission. “The state continues to invest in EV infrastructure, with particular emphasis in hard-to-reach areas, making these vehicles an easy choice for new car buyers.”

Map showing Chargepoint EV charging stations along the Californian coast in 2024 | Photo: Chargepoint

Fierce opposition from the Republican camp

This expansion of infrastructure for electric vehicles is causing discontent among Republicans. California benefits from a federal waiver allowing it to adopt stricter emission standards than the rest of the country, a situation denounced by some conservative elected officials.

The Trump administration has already announced its intention to revoke these exemptions, a measure that could have a major impact on the obligations of car manufacturers. In addition, the federal government has recently slowed down funding for the national electric vehicle charging infrastructure program (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula).

However, any attempt to remove federal aid and exemptions is likely to be challenged in court by California and other states committed to the electric transition.