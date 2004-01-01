How do I know if an electric vehicle is right for me?

Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Michael Schumacher took the overall victory of the annual International Challenge of Go-Kart Champions at Florianopolis after winning round 1 and securing a second place in round 2.

Felipe Massa – also the organizer of this charity event – nevertheless took victory on round 2 after a third place Saturday. It was Massa's first "race" since the Hungaroring accident at the end of july.

Force India driver Vitantonio Liuzzi completed Saturday's podium with a solid second place. Massa had climb back from 11th on the grid to finish third with a last lap pass on Renault's test driver Lucas di Grassi.

The top-three was reversed on Sunday, ensuring an epic battle between Schumacher and ex-teammate Massa. Ultimately, the Brazilian was able to hold his first place and win the second round of the event.

A number of other popular drivers coming from both Formula 1 and IRL took part to the charity event. Of them, Rubens Barrichello, Enrique Bernoldi, Luciano Burti, Christian Fittipaldi, Tony Kanaan, Tarso Marques, Raphael Matos, Victor Meira, Mario Moraes, Nelson Piquet – who was participated to his first race since the Renault Crash-Gate Scandal – and Antonio Pizzonia.
 

