Hyundai and Kia Announce New Recall Related to Fire Risks

Hyundai and Kia have announced a recall of over 100,000 2023-2024 vehicles in North America over a fire risk. More than 91,000 vehicles in the U.S. are affected, while in Canada Hyundai confirmed to Auto123 that 11,120 vehicles are impacted. Kia confirmed to us that 10,757 Kia vehicles in Canada are affected in all.

2023 Kia Sportage Photo: D.Boshouwers

The recall targets the following models:

2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade

2023 Hyundai Kona

2023 Hyundai Tucson

2023 Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023-2024 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Soul

2023 Kia Sportage

The automakers explain that electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly could potentially have damaged electrical components. These could cause the pump to overheat.

Hyundai and Kia dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed. Until that is done, the automakers are urging owners to park outside and away from structures.

2023 Hyundai Kona Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada confirmed to us that the total of 11,120 vehicles in Canada falling under the new recall includes:

2,320 2023-2024 Palisade SUVs

4,317 2023 Tucson SUVs

3,460 2023 Kona SUVs

1,023 2023 Elantra sedans

We will update as soon as we have specific information from Kia Canada.