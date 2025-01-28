Kia is recalling 80,225 Niro SUVs in the U.S. due to a problem with the airbags located in front of and around the front passenger seat. The airbags might not deploy in the event of an accident, or might even randomly deploy while the vehicle is moving.

Other possible problems with the vehicles being recalled include being unable to deactivate that airbag when a child seat is placed in that seat, or having the seatbelt pretensioner system deactivate.

The models concerned are the 2023-2025 Niro EV, Niro Hybrid and Niro PHEV, built between 2022 and 2024. Specifically, the recall identifies:

- 21,909 Niro EVs assembled between August 10, 2022, and December 13, 2024

- 49,535 Niro HEVs (hybrids) assembled between June 21, 2022, and December 17, 2024

- 8,811 Niro PHEVs assembled between July 11, 2022, and December 16, 2024

Note that for the moment, the recall applies only in the U.S.: it does not yet appear on the Transport Canada website. We will update this news item when the information reaches us.

2023 Kia Niro, seating | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

The problem is specific to manual-adjust seats, and more specifically to the wiring that runs beneath them. According to the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, “the floor wiring assembly beneath the front passenger seat may become damaged, which can prevent the front airbags and seat belts from deploying properly or cause an unintended side curtain airbag deployment.”

To resolve the situation, owners will need to visit the dealership so that technicians can inspect and replace the floor wiring, if necessary. That wiring will be re-routed so as not to be at risk, and additional protections will be installed.