The Kia Sorento PHEV is here

Last December, Kia gave us the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest generation of its Sorento SUV. Despite having six variations on the menu from the start, we knew that more would come our way.

Enter the PHEV Sorento, just in time for the 2022 model year.

Obviously, aesthetically, we recognize the signature of the new generation SUV. However, the new logo is there, inside and out. And, of course, an additional door has been added to the rear right quarter, to allow a charging cable to recharge the 13.8 kWh battery. The latter powers an electric motor paired with a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine. In total, the two units deliver 261 horsepower.

Note that the size of the battery stack will limit the amount guaranteed by both federal and provincial governments.

Note that all-wheel drive is standard on this one.

As for electric autonomy, Kia is announcing 32 miles, or 51.5 km. We're still waiting for official data from the EPA (Environment Protection Agency), but don't think it will be much different. So we have a good idea of what is coming our way in a few weeks.

It will also be necessary to see with which trim levels the plug-in hybrid model receives. In the United States, the two higher-end variants will be available with the plug-in model. It should be the same in Canada, which would mean the EX+ and SX models, but let's wait a bit.

In terms of prices, let’s also be patient. Those numbers will certainly be revealed closer to the arrival of the model in dealerships later this fall.