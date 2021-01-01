Jeep Presents 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe

At the beginning of the year, Jeep made the official presentation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as a 2021 model. This stretched version of the Grand Cherokee also represented the debut of the next generation of the model. The regular version remained the same for 2021, oddly enough, but now we’ve been introduced to its next generation as well.

Today’s presentation was thus a little short on revelations, because the model bears the same new signature as the Grand Cherokee L. But the biggest news for today is the introduction of a new hybrid variant. Meet the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Here's what's in store for the 4xe version. We will of course have the opportunity to discover the regular model in depth during subsequent road tests.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

4xe

This plug-in hybrid variant of the Grand Cherokee will offer up to 40 km of electric range, enough for some owners to drive to and from work without using a drop of gas. Of course, we would have liked more, but it's a first step.

The 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee (like the Wrangler 4xe) is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which is combined with two electric motors, a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The goal here is to maintain the vehicle's capabilities. Thus, the towing capacity will still be 6000 lb. The battery units are housed under the vehicle, packed under the floor and protected by a series of protective plates.

The 4xe version will be available with the Limited (later), Trailhawk, Ovrland, Summit and Summit Reserve trim levels.

Christian Meunier, Jeep's big boss, had this to say about the new variant:

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe driver can tailor its hybrid powertrain to suit each trip, from daily commuting in pure-electric mode to extended highway road trips with no range anxiety, allowing owners to explore nature off-road in near silence. This is another important step toward achieving our global vision of Zero Emission Freedom. By 2025, we plan to offer a fully electric Jeep vehicle in every SUV segment.” - Christian Meunier, Jeep CEO

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, charging

In terms of output, this variant actually becomes the most powerful in the lineup with an output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. That's better than the 5.7L Hemi V8, which delivers 357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee can still be delivered with the 3.6L Pentastar V6, good in its case for 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.

A hybrid model

As Christian Meunier alluded to, drive modes are selectable with this version, so it’s possible to manage energy management. Regardless of the mode chosen, the Grand Cherokee 4xe behaves like a normal hybrid vehicle as soon as the battery approaches its minimum usable state of charge.

The instrument cluster's information display provides drivers with information about the flow of energy so they can understand how it works, but also see the impact of regenerative braking. They can also schedule charging times to take advantage of the lowest electricity rates.

Also of note, when the 4WD system is engaged, all four wheels transmit torque for regenerative braking, maximizing energy recovery. The electricity generated by regenerative braking is transmitted to the battery to maintain or increase its state of charge.

The powertrain and capacities of this version make it the most efficient in the history of the model, no question. It will be interesting to see how consumers react. Pricing is expected a little later.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will show up at dealerships at some point in the next few weeks, and definitely before the end of the year. Again, we'll be returning to the next-generation model with more details soon.