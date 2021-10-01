The 2022 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid variant is arriving as we speak at brand dealers in Canada, and the automaker has given it an MSRP of just under $45,000 for it. Crucially – and not coincidentally – this makes the SUV eligible for the federal government’s iZEV (Zero-Emission Vehicles Program) incentives program.

Forking over $44,995 gets buyers the base EX trim of the Sorento PHEV. This is $5,000 more than the equivalent gas-engine-only Sorento, but in return consumers benefit from a $2,500 discount under the iZEV program. The vehicle is also eligible for further discounts under provincial programs in place in PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Here’s the pricing table for the 2022 Sorento PHEV:

.. Models MSRP Sorento PHEV EX $44,995 Sorento PHEV EX+ $50,595 Sorento PHEV SX $54,995

Photo: Kia 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV, charging

The Sorento PHEV will deliver an electric-only range of 51 km, which, it should be noted, is less than the standard-setter in the segment, the Toyota RAV4 Prime (68 km). This comes via a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbo engine working with a 13.8-kWh battery for a combined output of 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The best figures, however, are those to do with fuel consumption: the estimated ratings are 2.8L/100 km city and 3.2L/100 km highway.

There will be a straight-up hybrid (thus not plug-in) variant of the Sorento as well, but it will arrive a little later this fall at dealerships. The HEV will feature the same 4-cylinder engine and deliver an output of 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. In its case, ratings for fuel consumption are 6.4L/100 km city and 7.0L/100 km highway.