Lamborghini shares three new photos of its future Countach

The bombshell surrounding the return of the Countach to Lamborghini kind of knocked us all to the ground earlier this week. The unveiling of the model will take place next Sunday, August 15th, as part of the activities of the Pebble Beach auto rally, near Monterey, California.

In anticipation of this moment, Lamborghini shared three new photos of the future Countach on its Instagram page. No other information was shared, so all we can do is analyze, like you, what the automaker has chosen to tease.

Firstly, we can see part of the front end of the car, and it reveals a new design, totally different from anything else in the current Lambo lineup, which is refreshing. A narrow black grille can be distinguished that separates the upper and lower portions of the bumper, vaguely reminiscent of the area where the original model had its black bumper and fog lights back in the day.

The Countach name appears on the right side of the vehicle, in lowercase letters, as it used to be; here is an interesting first tip of the hat to the past. The calligraphy is however a little different, in line with the current and more modern signature of the brand.

Photo: Lamborghini New Lamborghini Countach, other images

A second image shows the engine cover which hides a V12 engine, as expected. It remains to be seen how this one will be powered, especially as hybrid technology is an option for the Italian brand.

The last photo shows the area behind the side window. We can see a cap that could be the fuel tank, or a port for recharging, if that hybrid technology is part of the mix.

It's all fertile ground for speculation. But we'll quit while we're behind, especially since the car gets its full reveal in a few days. We just wanted to share these images with you until we have more to share.

Interestingly, Lamborghini is already taking orders for its model. We're curious to see how many units will have already been sold of the quantity expected by the time of the vehicle presentation.