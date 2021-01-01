Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Lamborghini shares three new photos of its future Countach

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The bombshell surrounding the return of the Countach to Lamborghini kind of knocked us all to the ground earlier this week. The unveiling of the model will take place next Sunday, August 15th, as part of the activities of the Pebble Beach auto rally, near Monterey, California.

In anticipation of this moment, Lamborghini shared three new photos of the future Countach on its Instagram page. No other information was shared, so all we can do is analyze, like you, what the automaker has chosen to tease.

Firstly, we can see part of the front end of the car, and it reveals a new design, totally different from anything else in the current Lambo lineup, which is refreshing. A narrow black grille can be distinguished that separates the upper and lower portions of the bumper, vaguely reminiscent of the area where the original model had its black bumper and fog lights back in the day.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
The Countach name appears on the right side of the vehicle, in lowercase letters, as it used to be; here is an interesting first tip of the hat to the past. The calligraphy is however a little different, in line with the current and more modern signature of the brand.

 

New Lamborghini Countach, other images
Photo: Lamborghini
New Lamborghini Countach, other images

A second image shows the engine cover which hides a V12 engine, as expected. It remains to be seen how this one will be powered, especially as hybrid technology is an option for the Italian brand.

The last photo shows the area behind the side window. We can see a cap that could be the fuel tank, or a port for recharging, if that hybrid technology is part of the mix.

It's all fertile ground for speculation. But we'll quit while we're behind, especially since the car gets its full reveal in a few days. We just wanted to share these images with you until we have more to share.

Interestingly, Lamborghini is already taking orders for its model. We're curious to see how many units will have already been sold of the quantity expected by the time of the vehicle presentation.

New Lamborghini Countach, name
Photo: Lamborghini
New Lamborghini Countach, name

You May Also Like

Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

Lamborghini confirms the return of the legendary Countach. A 20-second video referring to the model’s past and announcing the upcoming arrival of a new versi...

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Acura will end production of the NSX after 2022. For its last lap, the NSX gets a limited Type S variant, and only that. Production will be limited to 350 un...

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lightning strikes a pickup truck in Manitoba
Lightning Strikes Car on Manitoba Highway
Article
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Four Directional Wheels for the Future Electr...
Article
Porsche 911
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 