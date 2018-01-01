Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

If today was April’s Fool, the following story would obviously be an aborted April 1st attempt. But today, it’s August 9th and what we’re reporting to you comes straight from Lamborghini; the Countach is set to make a comeback.

For the older ones, the model does not need any introduction. Most people who are 45 and over have owned a poster of this car, either in their bedroom or in their garage. For the youngest, the following sentence should suffice: The Countach was THE super car of its time.

On its website, as well as on its Facebook page, Lamborghini shared a 20-second video where you can hear a racing car in action and where you can also see several images of the original model. The clip even refers to the fact that a new image is ready to be displayed on the wall. And the concluding message is clear: "The new Lamborghini Countach is coming."

For now, that's pretty much all we know. That and a photo showing us a model under a blanket. An interesting sentence accompanies it on the company's website; the future is our heritage. Certainly, Lamborghini intends to write a new page of its glorious history with this vehicle.

And because this is a mythical name, will we be entitled to a design inspired by the past? Do we want to mark the transition to the future with an electrified product? A V12 engine? Hybrid technology perhaps? We have no idea, but it will all be interesting to watch.

We will of course get back to you with all the details when they are available to us.

