The 2022 model-year will be the last for Acura's NSX. The story of the Japanese automaker’s supercar wasn’t supposed to unfold like this, but the NSX, bedeviled by delays and other hiccups, just never hit sales expectations in its time on the market. As a result, Honda's luxury division has decided to pull the plug after next year.

For the NSX’s last lap, the company has decided to go big with the production of a Type S variant, the only way in fact the model will be available next year. The first images released by Acura this week show a red hood, a colour traditionally reserved for higher-performance Hondas like the Civic Type R, as well as the Integra and NSX from the 90s. Most of the other elements, like the door handles and the rear logo, have been blacked out in the images. However, a small Type S emblem can be seen in front of the rear wheels.

Only 350 Type S models will be built for this last year of production. Of these, 300 are earmarked for the American market, while Canada will get only 15 units.

Acura is promising a car full of improvements for its final run, saying the car will deliver “more power, faster acceleration, sharper handling and a more emotional driving experience”.

Each 2022 NSX Type S will be powered by an upgraded version of the model's twin-turbo V6 and Sport Hybrid system.

The NSX Type S will be fully unveiled on August 12. Those wishing to order a model can do so beginning August 18.

