Up to five screens in the next Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If you like the screens found aboard the newer generation of vehicles, you should be pleased with what Mercedes-Benz has in store for its next flagship sedan, the S-Class. On the other hand, if you miss dashboards with analog dials and buttons, then this isn’t great news for you.

Mercedes-Benz has just given us another preview of its model before its debut on September 2nd. This time around, we discover that the interior of the luxury sedan will be dominated by giant screens. See it for yourself in the main photo included here: the central, vertically-oriented touchscreen takes up almost the entire console. It will also benefit from new interactive LED lighting that responds to driver assistance systems.

As for the other three screens, here's how they're displayed. First, the rear seat entertainment system adds two 11.6-inch screens to each front-row seatback. To accompany those, a 7-inch MBUX tablet will be available for the rear passengers.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, central console, dashboard
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, central console, dashboard

In addition, touch functions will be integrated into the steering wheel. On top of these touch functions, the tactile steering wheel of the S-Class will send information to the driver assistance systems whether your hands are securely gripped to the steering wheel or not.

In addition, the 2021 S-Class will come standard with new interactive LED interior lighting integrated into driver assistance systems. For example, if a car is in the blind spot, a red light will flash to alert the driver. Many other functions will also be involved.

We'll learn more about the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class when it's officially unveiled in early September. The model should reach our shores at the start of next year in North America.

