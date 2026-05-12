• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hamburg, Germany — Way up at the very top of Mercedes-Benz's extensive catalogue, the S-Class has sat comfortably since 1976. For 2027, the manufacturer is giving its flagship sedan a serious refresh. Serious enough, in fact, to affect more than 50 percent of its components.

This year, everything coming out of the manufacturer's workshops proudly highlights the fact that 140 years have passed since Carl Benz became the first, on January 29, 1886, to file a patent for a “vehicle powered by a gas engine.”

Stands to reason that in 140 years, a company has likely learned a thing or two about building a car!

Combine this unique expertise with technological progress, and you get the new S-Class, which fuses extraordinary heritage with discoveries that sometimes border on science fiction. It offers a hushed yet exciting atmosphere where the rich past meets the limitless future to improve an automobile that, by virtue of its position in the hierarchy, has no choice but to lead, innovate and impress.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Different continents, different offerings

Canadians will receive two enhanced 2027 S-Class models toward the middle of summer: the Mercedes-Benz S 500 4MATIC and the Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC. We don’t know pricing just yet, but to help guide you to see if either of these two cars should be on your next shopping list, know that the MSRPs of the sedans they replace currently sit at $149,100 and $163,300.

Other versions of the sedan will continue their journey without major changes, including an AMG version ($211,700) and two Maybach models with V12s ($262,900 and $319,000). The two electric EQS models ($133,500—a bargain!—and $158,500) also remain on the menu, though their AMG variant has not been renewed this year.

Europeans, as usual, are more pampered: in addition to our gasoline S 500 and S 580, they can choose a less powerful straight-six (S 450), hesitate between two Diesels (equipped with the first electrically heated catalytic converter to filter emissions faster and more efficiently), or ponder whether to opt for one of the two S-Class plug-in hybrids (PHEV).

There is a chance that at least one of these plug-ins will eventually show up here, especially given that the S 580 e 4MATIC will already have crossed the ocean to charm our neighbors to the south (the S 450 e PHEV will not come to North America due to a lack of all-wheel drive).

| Photo: M.Crépault

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class — What’s new?

Not all of it’s new, actually, but there’s enough high-end gear here to justify the six-figure price tag. Examples:

• Micro-LED headlights.

• A supercomputer integrating MB.OS, the in-house designed operating system that controls all vital vehicle functions, connects to an intelligent cloud, and allows for over-the-air updates.

• A Superscreen that stretches from the centre console to the passenger, allowing the latter to watch whatever they want while the driver concentrates on keeping everyone alive.

• Four screens providing the ability to transform the S-Class into a mobile meeting room thanks to Zoom and other apps that have popularized remote work.

• An air filter that purifies the air and energizes those breathing it — entirely legally.

• Feeling lonely behind the wheel? Say Hey Mercedes! and an AI powered by Microsoft and Google becomes your current best friend, ready to discuss anything.

• The rest would take longer than the NHL playoffs…

| Photo: M.Crépault

Design of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 8.0/10

The star at the end of the hood now shines at night, as does the frame of the grille, which has been enlarged by 20 percent. The grille is adorned with that constellation of stars that's now a mainstay of Mercedes-Benz's contemporary facades. In fact, the manufacturer seems intent of dazzling us with more stars than you’ll find on the red carpet on Oscar night, notably in the wide-beam headlights and the glowing red taillights.

The details reinforce the brand's visual signature, an attitude that encompasses all of its new models. Polestar notwithstanding, Benz proclaims loudly that its star is the brightest—the one to contemplate in the automotive firmament.

If the standard colours aren't enough, the MANUFAKTUR personalization program is calling you with exclusive shades like the new Black Sparkling, sprinkled with real glass flakes.

Still not quite there? Step up to MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure, which offers an initial 150 body paint colours and 400 (!) for the interior. You can even have your favourite slogan or proverb engraved on the illuminated door sills.

And if ever this kaleidoscope of colours still isn't enough, you can simply request the colour of your choice, or even invent it yourself (and pay extra for it). Bad taste is no limit, but the paint's chemical formula might be. If it contains ingredients that could affect the proper functioning of the S-Class's numerous sensors and radars, you'll have to say goodbye to that colour that fondly reminded you of your eldest child's umbilical cord.

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

Interior of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 9.0/10

Luxury, more luxury, always luxury! While an AMG cabin celebrates sportiness and a Maybach sanctuary pushes the limits of opulence to rival Rolls-Royce and Bentley, the interior of the two S-Class models expected in Canada is more than enough to elicit oohs and aahs.

Previous attempts at modernization that were poorly received have convinced the brand to bring back some traditional buttons on both the dashboard and the steering wheel.

Behind a single uninterrupted pane of glass, the MBUX Superscreen actually consists of a 14.4-inch central pad and a 12.3-inch passenger side screen, the same size as the third screen behind the steering wheel for instrumentation.

Word of warning: start tapping on this glass, you'll need patience and dedication to master it all. I found a better shortcut: Say "Hey, Mercedes!" out loud and issue your command.

The trunk is so generous it would delight a low-ranking mafioso charged with “cleanup” duty.

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

Technology in the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 9.0/10

The challenge for engineers and designers is not to bury the owner under incomprehensible jargon or operations that require a degree in quantum physics.

Consider the acronyms: MB.OS, MB.DRIVE, MBUX, E-ACTIVE, ULTRA RANGE. These are serious toys. All of them. But it's a lot. Enough to make you want to hand your new S-Class over to a chauffeur while you use the removable remote to transform your rear seat into an Ottoman chair with a footrest and a pillow as soft as a lover's caress.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Powertrains of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 9.0/10

The 4.0L gasoline V8 (M 177 Evo) in the S 580 4MATIC develops 530 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Mild hybridization allows for energy recovery, meaning this 5-meter-plus ship can manage an average fuel consumption between 10.6 and 11.3L/100 km (note: these are European figures; Natural Resources Canada will likely be less generous).

For the 3.0L straight-six (M 256 Evo) in the long-wheelbase S 500 4MATIC (the only one available in Canada), average consumption is estimated at 8.3–9.1L/100 km. Gasoline engines use a 48-volt electrical system that makes the stop-start function virtually imperceptible.

As for the two PHEVs in the lineup (S 450 e with EQ Hybrid Technology and S 580 e 4MATIC with EQ Hybrid Technology – please, Mercedes, get rid of these interminable names!), those that may or may not be coming to Canada, they promise an all-electric range of some 100 km. The 3.0L gasoline engine is paired with an electric motor to achieve energy consumption of 17.0 to 18.2 kWh/100 km and 2.5 to 3.0L/100 km for the gasoline engine, resulting in a total fuel consumption of 8.1 to 8.8L/100 km.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Driving the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 9.0/10

First impression: smoothness. You don't drive - you levitate. Add to that quietude the likes of which you’d get in a church in a small Italian village, and you find yourself in a state of bliss bordering on sleepiness. Time to hit either the gas pedal or the audio volume button. I did both.

And why not. We were in Germany, which has the Autobahn. On “open” sections, the S-Class has a speed limit of 240 km/h. I confess I didn't reach it. Not my fault, but I blame that Ford Transit van that insisted on staying in the left lane (at 211 km/h)!

Maybe it was just as well. The day before, I had driven hundreds of kilometers in an electric GLC. Several times, I reached 210 km/h, the top speed of that EV. Despite long stretches in heavy rain, I never felt not in control or unsafe.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

With the longer S-Class and its spongier feel, I didn't feel quite the same sense of security. Instead of riding a rail like in the GLC, I felt more of a slight floating sensation. Not to mention the enormous steering wheel, sculpted like a work of art, which tends to obscure the feedback from the wheels.

To be clear, the S-Class can do 240 km/h without breaking a sweat. It's just that I might have.

And so, I fell back on the diabolically efficient Burmester sound system to help me stay alert in this silent cabin. In particular, the optional 4D Surround system: the magnificent Dolby Atmos speaker fixed in the centre of the headliner makes all the difference. It may be the first time I’d ever felt not like I was in front of the musicians, but among them. Incredible!

The air suspension is flawless, capable of adjusting in advance before a pothole or speed bump appears. Sensors from all Mercedes-Benz vehicles on the road send data to the cloud, mapping the road's unpredictability in real-time.

Lastly, to counteract the S-Class's elephantine proportions, its rear wheels are steerable. By 4 degrees, then by 10 if you select the option. It doesn't guarantee pinpoint turns, but it doesn't hurt either.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Canadian Pricing for the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Final details for the Canadian versions, including optional packages, specifications, and pricing, will be confirmed closer to the expected mid-summer launch date.

The final word

The S-Class is the flagship sedan for Mercedes-Benz, and the automaker couldn’t afford to fail here. It didn’t. The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class demonstrates that it masters the delicate balance between tradition and innovation.

Competitors of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (excluding AMG and Maybach):

• Audi A8

• BMW 7 Series

• Cadillac Celestiq

• Genesis G90

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault

| Photo: M.Crépault