Nissan aims for urban autonomy by 2027 to compete with Tesla

As we know, Nissan is currently facing challenges. Faced with disappointing financial results and growing global competition, the Japanese manufacturer is banking on a new generation of autonomous driving technologies to regain momentum and compete with category leaders, notably Tesla.

Having already established itself as a leader in electrification with the Leaf and Ariya, the company now aims to prove that it can also become a top three player in the field of smart vehicles.

During a recent presentation in Tokyo, Nissan showcased its efforts with the Ariya prototype. The vehicle successfully navigated its way through the city center, known for its density and chaotic traffic, equipped with eleven cameras, five radars, and a LiDAR sensor of the latest generation. (Note that Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver are nothing like it.)

This demonstrated the system's ability to react in real time by coming to a complete stop at a red light, detecting pedestrians crossing at the last second, and anticipating the movements of cars at intersections. Current technologies cannot handle these situations, but Nissan has managed to master them with this new system.

This is where the innovation lies. While most manufacturers focus on assisted driving in predictable environments, Nissan aims to take the next step of making autonomous driving effective in cities. The stakes are high because urban centers are the ideal environment for testing the reliability of these systems.

The financial potential is enormous. According to several forecasts, the global market for autonomous vehicles could be worth nearly $2 trillion by 2030. This figure explains why all automakers and technology companies are rushing into this sector. Toyota, Nissan's natural rival, has chosen to collaborate with Waymo, Google's subsidiary dedicated to autonomous mobility. Honda, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz are also moving quickly, while Amazon is relying on its subsidiary, Zoox, to find its niche.

For Nissan, this technological offensive is no coincidence. In recent years, the brand has faced significant challenges. Rising tariffs and a decline in international demand—though the Canadian market is doing well—have forced the manufacturer to reevaluate its strategy and reduce its workforce.

In this context, Nissan is focusing on innovation and autonomous driving to prepare for the future and restore investor and consumer confidence. If all goes according to plan, Nissan's autonomous systems will be available in various markets by the end of 2027.

