The Subaru BRZ, as well as its cousin at Toyota, the 86, is getting a facelift this year and a little more power under the hood. Today, Subaru announced the prices of the four versions of the model it will make available to Canadian consumers for 2022.

On the menu, two versions: BRZ and Sport-tech. Each will come with the EyeSight security kit, which actually gives us four variations with as many different prices.

And this distinction between the versions which are equipped or not with the EyeSight safety group is easy to understand; the safety features can only be combined with the automatic transmission versions, not with those equipped with the manual.

For the BRZ equipped with a manual transmission, the entry price has been set at $ 29,495. It jumps to $ 31,895 with the automatic transmission and EyeSight driver assistance technology.

In the case of the BRZ Sport-tech, the starting price is $ 32,495 with the three-pedal configuration, $ 34,895 with the automatic unit and EyeSight.

With this last configuration, the offer is of course more generous and complete. It includes 18-inch alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, heated leather and ultra-suede front seats, an eight-speaker audio system, a free trial of the Subaru Starlink system, as well as directional headlights.

Finally, let's remember the essential, that this new BRZ will be powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine, which will offer 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

The Subaru BRZ 2022 is expected this fall at the brand's dealers.