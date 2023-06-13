Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota’s Land Cruiser Is Returning to North America

Toyota Land Cruiser badging from years past
Photo: Toyota
And this time, Canada is getting the rugged SUV also Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Toyota made it known this morning (via a Facebook video) that it plans to bring the rugged Land Cruiser model back to the North American market. The automaker’s Canadian division subsequently confirmed on its own Facebook page that the returning model will also return north of the 49th Parallel.

There is currently a Land Cruiser model marketed in other global markets, but the nameplate hasn’t been part of the Toyota offering in Canada since 1996, and in the U.S. since 2021.

Old Toyota Land Cruiser badging
Old Toyota Land Cruiser badging
Photo: Toyota

This announcement comes not coincidentally on the heels of the unveiling of the new Lexus GX, and it’s likely Toyota will conceive of the new Land Cruiser as a less-high-end version of that SUV. With that in mind, we can speculate that the future North American Land Cruiser might feature a 3.4L turbocharged V6 engine with an output of 349 hp, working with a 10-speed auto transmission in an all-wheel-drive configuration. 

We repeat, that’s speculation, since Toyota has confirmed nothing about the innards of the Land Cruiser-to-come.

Stay tuned.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
Photo: Toyota

