Jeep Wrangler Sales Hit Five Million Milestone

When the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler was presented with a few modifications for the coming year, the model was nearing a big milestone: five million units sold since 1986, the year the model adopted that name. This mark has just been reached as Jeep has sold the five millionth Wrangler in its history.

Of course, we can’t forget the CJ series that preceded it, which was sold in a multitude of formats between 1944 and 1986. Sources vary, but it is estimated that Jeep sold around 1.5 million of those up until 1986.

2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Photo: Jeep

Since then, the explosion for the Wrangler came in 2007, when Jeep launched the four-door Unlimited variant. Sales increased dramatically, rising from 80,000 to 120,000 units yearly in the United States, breaking the 100,000 mark for the first time. The feat has been repeated non-stop since 2011. In the first six months of the year alone, Jeep sold 84,642 Wranglers in the U.S. And remember, the model is sold elsewhere in the world.

In Canada, looking at the model's results since 2012, the worst year was 2017 with 17,296 units, the best year, 2018 with 24,615 sales. Last year, Jeep Canada sold 23,994 Wranglers coast-to-coast.

As for the milestone just passed, August 28 is the date to remember. That's easy, because it coincides with Jeep’s new global marketing campaign to promote the latest Wrangler. Set to the hip-hop beat of rapper 2Pac's California Love, Jeep's “Famous for Freedom” campaign celebrates the spirit of the 1990s while acknowledging how hip-hop has shaped marketing and culture.

“Music has long played a pivotal role in our rich history of advertising, and as the industry marks the 50th year of hip-hop, the Jeep brand has been granted the enormous honor of incorporating the elusive California Love anthem track into our Famous for Freedom campaign for our new 2024 Jeep Wrangler,” said Olivier François, Marketing Director at Stellantis.

2024 Jeep Wrangler blue Photo: Jeep

As for the model's future, there's nothing to worry about at the moment as sales continue to be strong across the globe. What happens to the model's popularity as electrification is less predictable. We'll get an idea when Jeep launches the Recon, an off-road EV strongly inspired by the Wrangler.