Jeep Renegade Being Retired in Canada, U.S.

The 2023 model-year will be the last for the Jeep Renegade in Canada and the U.S. Automotive News attributed the news to a company spokesperson, and Jeep confirmed the decision to Autoblog.

The Renegade launched in January 2015, and at that time we had reservations. The engine and transmission combinations weren't ideal, and the price range didn't make the model competitive. Add to that reliability issues that manifested right from the start, and you can guess the rest: Sales of the Renegade quickly nosedived.

In 2016 and 2017, Jeep sold just over 100,000 Renegades per year in the United States; in 2026 it sold 3,964 of them in Canada. So far in 2023, the automaker has moved just 15,000 units in the U.S.; in 2022, it sold only 345 Renegades in Canada.

2020 Jeep Renegade, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

With the departure of the Renegade, the Compass becomes Jeep's entry-level model. The company told Autoblog that “In the U.S. and Canada, the Jeep Renegade will reach the end of its lifecycle after the 2023 model year as the brand focuses its resources on SUV segments in North America that continue to grow.”

If we’re being honest, the compact SUV segment is one of those segments that continue to grow in North America. It’s Jeep entry in it that wasn’t growing.

The Renegade will continue on elsewhere in the world, notably in Europe, Mexico, Asia and South America.

The model had a pleasant enough face, but we can't say we'll miss it.