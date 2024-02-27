Toyota Recalls 280,000 Vehicles, Including 28,000 In Canada

Toyota Recalls 280,000 Vehicles To Fix Transmission Problem

Toyota will recall 280,663 vehicles due to a transmission problem. Affected models include the 2023 and 2024 Sequoia, Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and Lexus LX600.

In Canada, there are 28,061 affected models.

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the company will offer a software update to address concerns about unexpected movement of certain vehicles when they are stopped, the transmission is in neutral and the parking brake is not applied.

The problem is that some transmission parts may not disengage immediately when the transmission is shifted into neutral. If this happens, engine power may continue to be transmitted to the wheels, allowing the vehicle to move forward without warning at low speeds on a level surface.

This can be dangerous, especially for people near the vehicle.

The software update will be provided free of charge to all affected vehicles, says Toyota Canada.

For more information, customers can call the Toyota Customer Interaction Center at 1 888 TOYOTA-8 (1 888 869-6828) or Lexus Guest Services at 1 800 26-LEXUS (1 800 265-3987).