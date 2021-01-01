Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volkswagen ID.4: Three Years of Free Fast Charging Via Electrify Canada

Volkswagen's Canadian division had good news to share with buyers (current and future) of its new electric darling, the ID.4 SUV. Thanks to a partnership with the Electrify Canada network, the acquisition of a model will be accompanied by an authorization to carry out as many recharges as desired on one of the group's terminals, free of charge for three years.

Porsche Taycan owners are already part of this agreement. And since Porsche is part of the Volkswagen family, the news comes as no surprise. Not a surprise, but an interesting measure for a model that targets a slightly less fortunate clientele.

Over three years, while the cost of recharging is estimated at $ 10 or $ 15 (depending on capacity used, time, etc.), it can represent substantial savings.

Electrify Canada's network is currently deployed across four provinces in the country, but expansion plans will ensure that by 2025, nine provinces will be included in the network which will then have more than 100 stations for a total of more than 500 chargers. There are currently 27 stations with 108 ultra-fast chargers.

Inside Electrify Canada stations, 150 kW and 350 kW chargers are available. With these, the recovery time is super fast. In the case of the Volkswagen ID.4, this will allow the battery capacity to increase from 5% to 80% in just 38 minutes. And thanks to the system's app, it's possible to spot stations on the road, on top of being able to follow the charging progress while you wait at the local restaurant.

Obviously, both Electrify Canada and Volkswagen are delighted with this partnership.

 “As Electrify Canada continues to expand its network across Canada and makes fast-charging more accessible, it’s even easier for consumers to make the transition to an EV,” says Robert Barrosa, senior director of sales, business development and marketing at Electrify Canada. “Collaborating with Volkswagen Canada to offer complimentary charging can enhance the EV ownership experience, helping us move towards our goal to make electric mobility a viable solution for all.”

 “The new ID.4 is designed and engineered to inspire consumers to make the switch to electric by offering all the strengths of a purpose-built SUV, with performance, packaging and value,” says Pierre Boutin, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group Canada. “This collaboration with Electrify Canada allows us to enhance the overall customer experience, by offering complimentary, seamless fast-charging for their first three years of ownership.”

 

