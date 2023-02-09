Which Volkswagen Electric Vehicle to Choose?

When a manufacturer offers only one electric car, the choice is easy for the consumer who wants to make the jump to electric. However, when you go to a Volkswagen dealer, you don't have one choice, you have five. Soon it will be four, five, six, etc. The Wolfsburg-based brand is strongly committed to electrification and is doing everything it can to become a reference in this area.

For consumers, to have a choice is always excellent news. Now, which model to choose between the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID. Buzz, and the e-up!? At first glance, the choice is not easy, as we’re talking about five interesting products. However, the characteristics that distinguish them will certainly help you make a selection.

ID.3

First of all, if you don't need a large space, a model like the ID.3 should be seriously considered. It offers the most range with a maximum capacity of 545 km with a 77-kWh battery (instead of 58 kWh). Its compact size means that the 204-hpoffered allow for interesting performance with a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds. This model has often been described as a modern-day electric Golf. You be the judge, but let's just say that the driving pleasure is perfectly reproduced here.

Photo: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 / Volkswagen ID. 5

ID.4 and ID. 5

If you need a little more space, the ID.4 is the obvious choice with its larger size and more generous cargo volume. Its trunk offers 543 litres compared to the ID.3's 385 litres, with all seats in place, of course. Also, if you're used to having passengers in the back, they'll appreciate the space available to them in the ID.4 more.

With both models, there's no shortage of choice either. The ID.3 comes with three trim levels, while the ID.4 is offered with six trim levels. As for the maximum range, it's 526 km.

The scenario is similar with the ID.5, which has a range of up to 531 km. This model is a coupe version of the ID.4, so it's all about style. Your preferences will dictate your choice. Note that the ID.5 is available in three ways.

And for those who want all-wheel drive, the ID.4 and ID.5 are each marketed in GTX configuration. With an engine on each axle, the fear of getting stuck in the snow disappears like magic.

ID.Buzz

If all of these vehicles are not enough to meet your needs for space, or passenger transportation, Volkswagen has a solution for you. With the new ID.Buzz, the modern incarnation of the original Combi that made its mark in the 50s, 60s and 70s, you get a vehicle that seats five comfortably, plus a cargo volume of 1,121 litres behind the seats.

And for the cool effect, there's no better vehicle on the market; you're sure to turn heads behind the wheel of this new ID.Buzz.

Then, for those who need a practical vehicle for work, the Cargo version is there to meet your needs with a cargo volume of 3.9 cubic metres. As for the range, it is 419 km with the passenger version, 416 with the cargo model.

E-up!

Finally, we shouldn't forget one of the precursors of electric mobility at Volkswagen, the e-up! This model is a little older, but it's still interesting for those who have to navigate the streets of major cities and don't need a lot of range to go about their daily business. We're talking about a range of 251 to 258 km, which meets the needs of most consumers.

As you can see, there is no shortage of options when it comes to electric vehicles at Volkswagen. All you have to do is make a choice.