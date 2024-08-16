Acura Unveils Performance EV Concept at Pebble Beach

A few days ago, Acura teased an all-electric performance concept it was going to present at Monterey Auto Week, and that it would focus on performance. Yesterday, Honda’s luxury have the design study its official online reveal, and the model will be on display at The Quail gathering today, Friday.

Acura Performance EV Concept, profile | Photo: Acura

The concept, which takes the mundane name of Performance EV, adopts a very futuristic look, but carries a signature that is still recognizable at the front, with a pointed snout. The company aims to produce a model based on the concept by the end of 2025.

This represents an important step for the brand, since the only electric model it currently offers, the ZDX SUV, is built on General Motors' (GM) Ultium structure. The new model is designed entirely in-house and will be assembled on Honda's new electric vehicle structure.

Details of the model remain secret. We're clearly looking here at a design study, with most of the interior and powertrain elements still to be defined.

As for the design, while it’s true that Acura (and Honda) tend to present concepts that are already quite close to how they’ll look when at the production stage, in this case, it would be surprising if the end production closely resembles what we see here.

Stay tuned. At least things are on the move at Acura.

Acura Performance EV Concept, from above | Photo: Acura

Acura Performance EV Concept, front | Photo: Acura

Acura Performance EV Concept, wheel | Photo: Acura

Acura Performance EV Concept, three-quarters front | Photo: Acura

Acura Performance EV Concept, rear | Photo: Acura