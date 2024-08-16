|

The latest concept to debut at Monterey Auto Week? Cadillac's Opulent Velocity concept.

It's obvious that the model is looking to the future in terms of design, but above all in terms of powertrains. The future of Cadillac's V-series is electric, and the new design study gives a glimpse of that future.

Of course, with this kind of model, we rarely have any information about what propels it. This is a design study pure and simple, one conceived to hint at the brand’s design direction in the coming decade.

And what a design it is! The model's spectacular lines show just how much more fun designers can have when it comes to an electric model, since there's no need to provide space for the engine and other mechanical components. That's why the car is so low-slung. It's also very elongated, giving the impression it's ready to split the wind.

And while the presence of an A-pillar is notable, there isn't really a B-pillar. Instead we see a huge C-pillar that stretches from the sides all the way to the rear window. Let's just say that visibility from the inside must be very limited.

The rear signature is reminiscent of the Celestiq luxury sedan.

The lighting signatures are singular and obviously dominated by LEDs, present in such large numbers that a 3D effect is visible at the rear.

Inside, the sleek interior is typical of this type of study. Front occupants enjoy two angular seats grafted onto the centre console. The rear appears to be a large, curved bench.

The dashboard is equally uncluttered. It does, however, include a steering wheel, which can be retracted when the vehicle is operating autonomously. And if you're looking for a screen for driving information, forget it, because this model's information appears on the windscreen.

Of course, we won't see this model go into production itself. But we may well see its influence in some of the brand's future production vehicles.

Cadillac is anything but idle these days. Just recently it debuted the Sollei concept, another attractive design study. That one, however, is much more likely to find its way into production at some point.

