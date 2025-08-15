Acura Unveils RSX Prototype at Monterey

As part of the festivities surrounding the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, held in Monterey, California, Acura took the opportunity to unveil the RSX Prototype, a new electric SUV coming to dealers near you in the near-future.

Once again, Acura is dipping into its bank of model names to revive a nameplate from the past. Enthusiasts will recall the RSX as the coupe that replaced the Integra in the early 2000s. This is a completely different model, so those enthusiasts are forewarned. In any event, for most others, the RSX letters don’t have much resonance.

Acura RSX Prototype | Photo: Acura

All-electric

The RSX all-electric SUV will be positioned below the ZDX in the brand’s lineup. Unlike that model, though, it was developed in-house and not in collaboration with General Motors. The RSX has its own electric architecture, the first to be developed entirely by the Japanese carmaker. An architecture, by the way, that will also underpin the Series 0 models Honda is preparing.

Powertrain of the Acura RSX

For now, details are scarce regarding the RSX. We know it will be equipped with two powerful electric motors, so all-wheel drive will be standard. The vehicle can also be used as a mobile power source thanks to “vehicle-to-load” Capabilities.

Total output, range and charging capacity remain unknown for now.

Acura RSX Prototype | Photo: Acura

Design of the Acura RSX Prototype

Style-wise, we’re on familiar ground with a signature that leaves no doubt as to the creator's identity. The concept's lines are obviously very clean, and we should expect some changes on that front, but you will have no trouble distinguishing the production RSX from this concept.

The rear is perhaps the most distinctive part, with a sloping design reminiscent of the Tesla Model Y's tail. The model also features short front and rear overhangs, which suggests excellent handling, with the wheels placed at the extremities. 21-inch wheels fill the wheel arches.

The very thin mirrors are camera-based. This feature will not be retained on the production model, barring a change in current regulations.

Interior

Inside, the mystery is being kept for now, but we should expect to find Honda's Asimo operating system, a technology that was presented by the company at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas last January. That system will be the norm in new models coming down the Honda/Acura pipeline.

For when the production model?

The unveiling of the production version of the Acura RSX is planned for early 2026, with production expected to launch in the second half of 2026 for the 2027 model-year.

Acura RSX Prototype | Photo: Acura

Acura RSX Prototype | Photo: Acura