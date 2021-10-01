One of the biggest bits of automotive news of the last few weeks was without a doubt Acura’s announcement that it is resurrecting the Integra name. The company has since shared a few details – and a couple of teaser images - about the model, but we're still waiting for the Full Monty reveal and the juicy details that go with it.

That wait is just about over: Honda's luxury division has announced that the Integra’s unveiling will take place on November 11, or Thursday of this week.

In fact, as is the tradition within the Honda family, we’ll be meeting a prototype version, but one that should be very darn close to the future production model, similarly to when the next-gen Civic concept launched in the fall of 2020.

We already know that the new Integra will be a 5-door version and come with a 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission, by buyer’s choice. A Type S variant is also in the works, although it will likely be introduced later.

Basically, we're expecting a powertrain taken from the Civic Si and Civic Type R models for the Acura Integra, but who knows, we might be in for some surprises.

Acura will share the Integra concept presentation live on its website on November 11 starting at 8:35 p.m. Eastern time.

We'll have all the details for you later this week.

