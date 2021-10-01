Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The Acura Integra Will Be Unveiled in Full on November 11

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

One of the biggest bits of automotive news of the last few weeks was without a doubt Acura’s announcement that it is resurrecting the Integra name. The company has since shared a few details – and a couple of teaser images - about the model, but we're still waiting for the Full Monty reveal and the juicy details that go with it.

That wait is just about over: Honda's luxury division has announced that the Integra’s unveiling will take place on November 11, or Thursday of this week.

In fact, as is the tradition within the Honda family, we’ll be meeting a prototype version, but one that should be very darn close to the future production model, similarly to when the next-gen Civic concept launched in the fall of 2020.

We already know that the new Integra will be a 5-door version and come with a 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission, by buyer’s choice. A Type S variant is also in the works, although it will likely be introduced later.

Basically, we're expecting a powertrain taken from the Civic Si and Civic Type R models for the Acura Integra, but who knows, we might be in for some surprises.

Acura will share the Integra concept presentation live on its website on November 11 starting at 8:35 p.m. Eastern time.

We'll have all the details for you later this week.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Acura Integra, headlight
Photo: Acura
Acura Integra, headlight

You May Also Like

The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Door Hatchback

The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Door Hatchback

The first teaser image of the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra reveals that the car will be a 5-door hatchback model; we also see a very stylized silhouette. For ...

New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission

New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission

Acura shared an image and short video to confirm what many already figured, which is that the future Integra will be available with a manual transmission. Th...

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Acura will end production of the NSX after 2022. For its last lap, the NSX gets a limited Type S variant, and only that. Production will be limited to 350 un...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia EV9 prototype
Kia Will Unveil the EV9 All-Electric SUV on N...
Article
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Three More Weeks Before Production of The Che...
Article
Aston Martin Valkyrie
Production of the Aston Martin Valkyrie Is Un...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 