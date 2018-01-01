Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Door Hatchback

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

One of the bigger bits of news to come out in the last few weeks is the return of the Integra nameplate to the Acura fold. Just the kind of thing to get fans who remember the glory years of the model all excited.

At the time of the announcement, we were provided with an image showing a detail of the car, but we had no idea what shape Acura has planned for it. A new image shared by the automaker this week still doesn’t make that totally clear, but we do now know that there will be a five-door version of the new Integra with hatchback.

It’s also clear from the image that the cut will be very stylized, in a fastback style.

Acura says its model will be similar to the original Integra, which was offered as a two- and four-door hatchback. But while the company hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of an Integra coupe, as some enthusiasts have been calling for, this four-door layout makes more sense if Acura wants to implant the model successfully in its category, which features the likes of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA-Class, all of which have four doors.

Mechanically, rumours point to an Integra getting the seats and engines adopted for the new-generation Honda Civic, debuting for 2022. We can guess that the engine of the future Civic Si will be found in the regular version of the Integra, while a possible Type S variant will be powered by the block earmarked for the Civic Type R.

All of this remains hypothetical, but it's the most plausible route Acura could take.

In the meantime, we'll have to be patient as we wait for more official information from Acura about the Integra. The model should make its debut in 2022 and show up here sometime late in the year as a 2023 vintage.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

1986 Acura Integra RS
Photo: Acura
1986 Acura Integra RS

You May Also Like

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Acura will end production of the NSX after 2022. For its last lap, the NSX gets a limited Type S variant, and only that. Production will be limited to 350 un...

Chevrolet Shows a First Official Image of the 2023 Corvette Z06

Chevrolet Shows a First Official Image of the 2023 Corvet...

Chevrolet has just shared the first official image of the upcoming Z06 version of its Corvette. The model’s differences is more discreet than expected, but l...

Subaru Introduces Revised 2022 WRX

Subaru Introduces Revised 2022 WRX

Subaru has unveiled the new generation of its WRX sports sedan. What stands out most is the continuity, both in terms of design and promised performance. How...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee 4xe
Jeep Presents 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
Article
2023 Subaru Solterra
Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Elect...
Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Waits of Over A Year for Some Mercedes-Benz V...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 