Honda is recalling some 1.7 million vehicles due to a steering-related problem. In Canada, 239,000 units are affected. The recall affects both Honda models and Acura, the Japanese manufacturer's luxury brand.

The automaker discovered that a steering gear worm wheel had been incorrectly manufactured. The faulty part can swell if exposed to heat and humidity, which has an impact on the thickness of the grease between the gear and the bar to which it is connected.

Excessive friction between these components can lead to increased effort and difficulty in turning the steering wheel. Drivers may feel that the steering is “sticky”, says the recall notice.

2023 Acura Integra | Photo: Acura

Owners of affected vehicles will, of course, receive free repairs from the company. Here is the full list of models impacted by the campaign:

- 2022-2025 Honda Civic (sedan and hatchback)

- 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

- 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V (regular and hybrid)

- 2023-2025 Honda HR-V

- 2023-2025 Acura Integra

- 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall will be contacted by mail by Honda.