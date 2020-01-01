Acura Working on Type S Variant for the next MDX

Acura is planning more Type S variants in the next year, including for the next MDX.

When Acura unveiled its next-generation TLX sedan last week, it confirmed in the process the return of the Type S variant to the Acura stable. We mentioned at the time that it was very likely there would be more Type S versions to come in the automaker’s lineup.

A new video, said to be produced for a brand dealership briefing, made a brief appearance online on the Acurazine forum before being removed, in which the company alludes to Type S versions being in the plans for the next MDX, as well as for a yet-to-be-named new compact sedan.

The next generation of the aging MDX SUV is expected to arrive in 2021, and speculation is that the future compact sedan in question might debut within a year after that. That model could well be a premium version of the next-gen Honda Civic coming around that time as well.

As revealed last week, the 2021 TLX Type S will be fitted with a new 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine; we don’t yet know the output that unit will be capable of. We can easily imagine the next MDX getting that same engine, though more likely the future sedan will make do with a 4-cylinder.

