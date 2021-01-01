Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
There Will Be a Next Acura NSX, and It Will Be All-Electric

There’s been much talk in recent days about the current generation of the Acura NSX being its last. For the model’s 2022 swansong, Honda's luxury brand decided to go big with the launch of a single, limited-edition Type S variant for the last year of production, 2022.

A total of 350 units will be produced, with 300 of them earmarked for the American market, and only fifteen coming to Canada.

Obviously, that’s not enough to meet demand. But the good news is that the end is not actually the end for the NSX. In fact, at the recent Monterey Auto Week in California, Acura as much as confirmed that the NSX would be back, and most likely in all-electric form.

At least that's what Jon Ikeda told The Drive when asked about the model's future. Ikeda is vice president and general manager of the Acura brand.

The news is not surprising, as the company had implied in the press release introducing the Type S that it was already exploring the next step in developing an electric-powered performance car. Add to that Jon Ikeda's latest statement, and the signs start to look pretty clear. In his interview, Ikeda also had this to say:

“If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say. The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one.”

- Jon Ikeda, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer

When asked directly if the next NSX would be an all-electric sports car, he smiled and declined to comment, again according to The Drive.

Let's just say that a future all-electric NSX would be part of a trend that's happening all over the industry. As for when such a car would be presented, it will certainly take a few years.

Acura NSX Type S 2022, siège
Photo: Acura
Acura NSX Type S 2022, siège

