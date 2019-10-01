Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

This week Acura unveiled the very last edition of the NSX supercar we are going to see. The 2022 NSX Type S made its public debut during Monterey Car Week in California, and represents the luxury brand’s way of giving its soon-to-be-defunct performance car a fitting send-off.

Only 350 units of the 2022 edition will be built for the entire world, with only 15 of those earmarked for Canada – so don’t expect to see one in your local Costco parking lot. Note that this is the first and last time Acura is offering a Type S variant of the NSX outside Japan.

The variant gets a number of distinguishing features, such as larger air intakes, a rear diffuser inspired by the NSX GT3 track variant and new five-spoke alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), on which are placed special F1-derived Pirelli P-Zero tires. Note as well recalibrated (and adaptive) shocks, a carbon-fibre roof and a new optional matte finish called Gotham Gray.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Acura NSX Type S, from above
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura NSX Type S, from above

Under the hood sits an improved version of the known V6 twin-turbo engine, which works with Acura’s Sport Hybrid all-wheel-drive system. Output is 600 hp and 493 lb-ft of torque (for gains of 27 and 16, respectively). Power is managed by an optimized 9-speed dual-clutch transmission from which Acura promised faster shifts and enhanced performance overall.

Canadian versions of the Type S get standard carbon-ceramic brakes (in choice of four colours), a carbon-fibre engine cover and other elements in carbon fibre for a light vehicle (by 58 lb).

Inside, the 2022 NSX Type S gets contrasting colours, special badging on the glove compartment and seat headrests and an Alcantara headliner.

Canadian pricing is set at $221,500; on August 25th Acura will provide more details about the ordering process.

2022 Acura NSX Type S, three-quarters rear
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura NSX Type S, three-quarters rear
Photos:Acura
2022 Acura NSX Type S pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Acura will end production of the NSX after 2022. For its last lap, the NSX gets a limited Type S variant, and only that. Production will be limited to 350 un...

Acura NSX: Why Doesn’t This Great Car Sell More?

Acura NSX: Why Doesn’t This Great Car Sell More?

Without a doubt, the Acura NSX is on a par with the best exotics on the market, on top of being as easy to drive as a little old Honda Civic. And yet, we har...

Two New Colours to Make the 2020 Acura NSX More Desirable

Two New Colours to Make the 2020 Acura NSX More Desirable

For 2020, Acura is bringing back two colour choices that beautified the history of the NSX model. The company hopes in doing so that consumer interest in the...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2021 Kia Telluride (96 / 100)
The Best SUVs in 2021, As Chosen by Consumer ...
Article
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander...
Article
2022 Kia EV6
Kia Canada Rocks the House with All-Electric EV6
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 