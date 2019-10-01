This week Acura unveiled the very last edition of the NSX supercar we are going to see. The 2022 NSX Type S made its public debut during Monterey Car Week in California, and represents the luxury brand’s way of giving its soon-to-be-defunct performance car a fitting send-off.

Only 350 units of the 2022 edition will be built for the entire world, with only 15 of those earmarked for Canada – so don’t expect to see one in your local Costco parking lot. Note that this is the first and last time Acura is offering a Type S variant of the NSX outside Japan.

The variant gets a number of distinguishing features, such as larger air intakes, a rear diffuser inspired by the NSX GT3 track variant and new five-spoke alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), on which are placed special F1-derived Pirelli P-Zero tires. Note as well recalibrated (and adaptive) shocks, a carbon-fibre roof and a new optional matte finish called Gotham Gray.

Photo: Acura 2022 Acura NSX Type S, from above

Under the hood sits an improved version of the known V6 twin-turbo engine, which works with Acura’s Sport Hybrid all-wheel-drive system. Output is 600 hp and 493 lb-ft of torque (for gains of 27 and 16, respectively). Power is managed by an optimized 9-speed dual-clutch transmission from which Acura promised faster shifts and enhanced performance overall.

Canadian versions of the Type S get standard carbon-ceramic brakes (in choice of four colours), a carbon-fibre engine cover and other elements in carbon fibre for a light vehicle (by 58 lb).

Inside, the 2022 NSX Type S gets contrasting colours, special badging on the glove compartment and seat headrests and an Alcantara headliner.

Canadian pricing is set at $221,500; on August 25th Acura will provide more details about the ordering process.