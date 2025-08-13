Acura Teases RSX Electric SUV Ahead of Monterey Reveal

• Acura has shared a first image of the RSX electric SUV coming in 2026.

Monterey Car Week is fast approaching and, as is the case every year, a number of manufacturers will take the opportunity to unveil concepts or new models coming to their dealerships.

Acura will be at the event to present the RSX electric SUV in prototype form – though for Honda, concepts usually come very close to production-ready. That’s likely what we’ll see at Monterey.

In the meantime, the first image shared by Acura shows part of the vehicle's front end. We can distinguish sleek headlights, sharply defined shapes that respect Acura's signature style, as well as an illuminated logo. Let's just say the company's design language is easy to recognize.

| Photo: Acura

Another year to go

It will be some time after Monterey before anyone sees the RSX SUV at a dealership, though. The first deliveries are expected in the second half of 2026.

The RSX is significant because it will be the first all-electric model designed and developed in-house by Honda and Acura. Honda's Series 0 models still to come will be produced the same way.

It’s expected the RSX will integrate the new Asimo operating system, which promises a personalized mobility experience. It will also be present in the Series 0 models.

In other words, Acura will be doing more than just showing a new concept at Monterey, it will be previewing its own all-electric future.