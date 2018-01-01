Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson Named AJAC’s Top Canadian Car, SUV of 2022

Two weeks after announcing the finalists for its 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has made its choices.

The big winners for this year are two names very familiar with Canadian consumers, and two very popular models at dealerships as well: the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Tucson.

Normally, the announcement of AJAC’s big winners would come at the Toronto Auto Show, but the cancellation of that event for the second year running meant that the association named its choices during a special broadcast on REV TV.

Recall that last month, AJAC named its 13 category winners for Canadian vehicles of the year for 2022, followed two weeks later by the announcement of the six finalists, taken from those category winners, for the titles of Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility of the Year.

Thwe Honda Civic thus wins out over the Genesis G70 and the little Mazda MX-5, while Hyundai's Tucson was the preferred choice of the AJAC voting members over the Genesis GV70 and the new Toyota Corolla Cross.

In 2021, by the way, the big winners were the Mazda3 and the Genesis GV80.

