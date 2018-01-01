Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Civic, Accord Take AJAC’s Top Canadian Car Honours for 2022

It’s been a good week for Honda Canada. The carmaker’s cars obviously made a strong impression on the members of the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). After naming the Civic the winner of its Bast Small Car award for 2022 yesterday, the association followed up today by bestowing of its Best Large Car award on the Accord midsize sedan.

Both announcements were made online, the auto shows that normally serve as the platform for announcing AJAC’s annual awards having been cancelled due to the arrival of Omicron variant in late 2021.

The awards tabulate votes collected from Canadian auto journalists from across the country who are members of AJAC. There are 13 categories in all, and this year’s finalists in each of those categories were announced last week.

Those gifted in math will know that the announcement of the first two category winners leaves another 11 categories to be announced. Presumably that means one new AJAC announcement per day, until all winners are known. After that, the association will name its two big winners, for Best Car and Best Utility Vehicle (encompassing SUVs, trucks and minivan) of the Year, later this month.

Honda’s run will end after today, though, since it has no nominees in the remaining categories.

Honda Civic
Photo: Honda
Honda Civic

