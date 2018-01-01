Every year, one of the prestigious awards that manufacturers most covet is the NACTOY (North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year). The pandemic has thrown off the nomination and awards schedule somewhat over the past 18 months, but things are slowly returning to normal.

The semi-finalists for this year's award (2022 models) have just been announced. The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November (if it takes place) and the grand prize winners at the beginning of next year at an event in Detroit.

The selection of models is the result of the work of some 50 North American automotive journalists, who work for a wide variety of publications.

Among the semi-finalists in the three categories (cars, trucks and SUVs), it's interesting to note the cohabitation of electric and gasoline-powered models. In the car category we even see a gasoline-powered model and its electric variant both make the cut.

Here are the semi-finalists. We will of course come back to you with the finalists later this fall.

Cars

• Audi A3

• Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

• Genesis G70

• Honda Civic

• Lucid Air

• Mercedes-Benz EQS

• Mercedes-Benz S Class

• Volkswagen Golf R and Golf GTI

Trucks

• Ford Maverick

• GMC Hummer EV

• Hyundai Santa Cruz

• Nissan Frontier

• Rivian R1T

• Toyota Tundra

Utility Vehicles

• Ford Bronco

• Genesis GV70

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

• Hyundai Tucson (gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid)

• Jeep Grand Cherokee (gas, plug-in hybrid, L version)

• Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer

• Kia Carnival

• Nissan Pathfinder

• Volkswagen ID.4

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer