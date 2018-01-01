Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
NACTOY logos
Photo: NACTOY
NACTOY logos

Every year, one of the prestigious awards that manufacturers most covet is the NACTOY (North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year). The pandemic has thrown off the nomination and awards schedule somewhat over the past 18 months, but things are slowly returning to normal.

The semi-finalists for this year's award (2022 models) have just been announced. The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November (if it takes place) and the grand prize winners at the beginning of next year at an event in Detroit.

The selection of models is the result of the work of some 50 North American automotive journalists, who work for a wide variety of publications.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Among the semi-finalists in the three categories (cars, trucks and SUVs), it's interesting to note the cohabitation of electric and gasoline-powered models. In the car category we even see a gasoline-powered model and its electric variant both make the cut.

Here are the semi-finalists. We will of course come back to you with the finalists later this fall.

Lucid Air / Mercedes-Benz EQS
Photo: Lucid / Mercedes-Benz
Lucid Air / Mercedes-Benz EQS

Cars

•    Audi A3
•    Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
•    Genesis G70
•    Honda Civic
•    Lucid Air
•    Mercedes-Benz EQS
•    Mercedes-Benz S Class
•    Volkswagen Golf R and Golf GTI

Hyundai Santa Cruz / Ford Maverick
Photo: Hyundai / Ford
Hyundai Santa Cruz / Ford Maverick

Trucks

•    Ford Maverick
•    GMC Hummer EV
•    Hyundai Santa Cruz
•    Nissan Frontier
•    Rivian R1T
•    Toyota Tundra

Kia Carnival / Ford Bronco
Photo: D.Boshouwers / D.Rufiange
Kia Carnival / Ford Bronco

Utility Vehicles

•    Ford Bronco
•    Genesis GV70
•    Hyundai Ioniq 5
•    Hyundai Tucson (gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid)
•    Jeep Grand Cherokee (gas, plug-in hybrid, L version)
•    Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer
•    Kia Carnival
•    Nissan Pathfinder
•    Volkswagen ID.4

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Genesis GV70
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Genesis GV70
Hodna Civic
Photo: Honda
Hodna Civic
GMC Hummer EV
Photo: GMC
GMC Hummer EV

You May Also Like

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Announced

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utili...

We now have the initial shortlist for NACTOY’s 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards. The finalists in each of the three categories w...

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named its 2021 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Auto123 takes a peek at what the U.S...

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Once again, Auto123 sets out to determine the best vehicles of the year within given categories. With new models sprouting up all across the industry, not to...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
Honda Passport Gets Design Tweaks, TrailSport...
Article
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Article
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 C...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 