The Automobile Journalists of Canada organization – AJAC to friends and family – has announced its initial list of category finalists en route to its 2022 Canadian Car of the Year Awards. Getting to those is a two-step process from here, as first the category winners will be announced in February, and then the overall winners for the Car and Utility (encompassing SUVs, trucks and minivan) of the Year.

For this go-around, though, there were 38 models named in all across 13 vehicle categories. That works out to three per, with one category getting only two finalists. And it also means we see a ton of variety across brands, with the wealth spread out fairly evenly. Except for one case, that of BEVs, which are consigned to one single category and not found in any other. Also notable, there’s a category for compact pickups but not for full-size models. Sorry, F-150, Silverado and Ram 1500…

In any event, noteworthy newbies on the list of finalists this year are the Hyundai Santa Cruz urban pickup, the new Ford Bronco, Jeep’s reborn Grand Wagoneer and the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The finalists and eventually the winners of the Canadian Car of the Year Awards are chosen by Canadian auto journalists from across the country who are members of AJAC.

Here are the 2022 finalists in each category:

Best Small Car

Honda Civic - Our review

Mazda3 - Our review

Nissan Sentra - Our review

Best Large Car

Honda Accord - Our review

Kia K5 - Our review

Toyota Camry - Our review

Best Small Premium Car

BMW 3 Series / 4 Series - Our review

Genesis G70 - Our review

Lexus IS - Our review

Best Sports/Performance Car

Mazda MX-5 - Our long-term review

Toyota 86

Toyota Supra - Our review

Best Small Utility Vehicle

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30 - Our review

Toyota Corolla Cross - Our review

Best Midsize Utility Vehicle

Hyundai Santa Fe - Our review

Hyundai Tucson - Our review

Mitsubishi Outlander - Our review

Best Large Utility Vehicle

Kia Sorento - Our review

Nissan Pathfinder - Our review

Toyota Highlander - Our review

Best Midsize Premium Utility Vehicle

Genesis GV70 - Our review

Jaguar F-Pace - Our review

Lexus NX - Our review

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle

Cadillac Escalade - Our review

Genesis GV80 - Our review

Jeep Grand Wagoneer - Our review

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Best Off-Road Vehicle

Ford Bronco - Our review

Jeep Wrangler - Our review

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Raptor

Best Minivan

Chrysler Pacifica - Our review

Kia Carnival - Our review

Toyota Sienna - Our review

See also: Comparison: 2021 Toyota Sienna vs 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Best Small Pickup Truck

Hyundai Santa Cruz - Our review

Nissan Frontier - Our review

Toyota Tacoma

Best EV

Ford Mustang Mach-E - Our review

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kia Niro EV - Our review