Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

AJAC Announces Category Finalists for 2022 Canadian Car of the Year Awards

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Automobile Journalists of Canada organization – AJAC to friends and family – has announced its initial list of category finalists en route to its 2022 Canadian Car of the Year Awards. Getting to those is a two-step process from here, as first the category winners will be announced in February, and then the overall winners for the Car and Utility (encompassing SUVs, trucks and minivan) of the Year.

For this go-around, though, there were 38 models named in all across 13 vehicle categories. That works out to three per, with one category getting only two finalists. And it also means we see a ton of variety across brands, with the wealth spread out fairly evenly. Except for one case, that of BEVs, which are consigned to one single category and not found in any other. Also notable, there’s a category for compact pickups but not for full-size models. Sorry, F-150, Silverado and Ram 1500…

In any event, noteworthy newbies on the list of finalists this year are the Hyundai Santa Cruz urban pickup, the new Ford Bronco, Jeep’s reborn Grand Wagoneer and the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The finalists and eventually the winners of the Canadian Car of the Year Awards are chosen by Canadian auto journalists from across the country who are members of AJAC.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Here are the 2022 finalists in each category:

Best Small Car

    Honda Civic - Our review
    Mazda3 - Our review
    Nissan Sentra - Our review

Honda Civic
Photo: D.Rufiange
Honda Civic

Best Large Car

    Honda Accord - Our review
    Kia K5 - Our review
    Toyota Camry - Our review

Kia K5
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia K5

Best Small Premium Car

    BMW 3 Series / 4 Series - Our review
    Genesis G70 - Our review
    Lexus IS - Our review

Genesis G70
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Genesis G70

Best Sports/Performance Car

    Mazda MX-5 - Our long-term review
    Toyota 86
    Toyota Supra - Our review

Mazda MX-5
Photo: M.Crépault
Mazda MX-5

Best Small Utility Vehicle

    Hyundai Kona
    Mazda CX-30 - Our review
    Toyota Corolla Cross - Our review

Toyota Corolla Cross
Photo: B.Charette
Toyota Corolla Cross

Best Midsize Utility Vehicle

    Hyundai Santa Fe - Our review
    Hyundai Tucson - Our review
    Mitsubishi Outlander - Our review

Hyundai Santa Fe
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Santa Fe

Best Large Utility Vehicle

    Kia Sorento - Our review
    Nissan Pathfinder - Our review
    Toyota Highlander - Our review

Nissan Pathfinder
Photo: D.Heyman
Nissan Pathfinder

Best Midsize Premium Utility Vehicle

    Genesis GV70 - Our review
    Jaguar F-Pace - Our review
    Lexus NX - Our review

Genesis GV70
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Genesis GV70

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle

    Cadillac Escalade - Our review
    Genesis GV80 - Our review
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer - Our review

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Best Off-Road Vehicle

    Ford Bronco - Our review
    Jeep Wrangler - Our review

Ford Bronco Raptor
Photo: Ford
Ford Bronco Raptor

Best Minivan

    Chrysler Pacifica - Our review
    Kia Carnival - Our review
    Toyota Sienna - Our review

See also: Comparison: 2021 Toyota Sienna vs 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Kia Carnival
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia Carnival

Best Small Pickup Truck

    Hyundai Santa Cruz - Our review
    Nissan Frontier - Our review
    Toyota Tacoma

Nissan Frontier
Photo: V.Aubé
Nissan Frontier

Best EV

    Ford Mustang Mach-E - Our review
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    Kia Niro EV - Our review

Ford Mustang Mach-E
Photo: B.Charette
Ford Mustang Mach-E

You May Also Like

AJAC’s 2021 Car and SUV of the Year Awards: Mazda3 and Genesis GV80 Grab the Gold

AJAC’s 2021 Car and SUV of the Year Awards: Mazda3 and Ge...

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada today announced the winners of its 2021 Canadian Car and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. Congra...

AJAC 2021 Canadian Vehicles of the Year Category Winners Announced

AJAC 2021 Canadian Vehicles of the Year Category Winners ...

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada AJAC has announced its members’ choices for the best vehicles in Canada in 2021 in each of eight different c...

2021 Canadian Car, Utility of the Year: AJAC Names Category Finalists

2021 Canadian Car, Utility of the Year: AJAC Names Catego...

The AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada) has named the category finalists for its 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility of the Year awards...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
A Mazda CX-50 leaving the assembly line
Production of Mazda CX-50 Kicks off at New To...
Article
Chevrolet Bolt
Are the Chevrolet Bolt’s Days Numbered?
Article
2022 Acura RDX A-Spec
2022 Acura RDX Review: A More or Less Unmitig...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
Video of a Bugatti Chiron Doing 417 km/h on a German Highway Has Authorities Tut-Tutting
Video of a Bugatti Chiron Doi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 