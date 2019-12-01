Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
End of the Road for the Alfa Romeo 4C in North America

The news comes as no surprise, but it’s now confirmed: the Alfa Romeo 4C’s time in North America is coming to an end after this year.

Last year, the company had removed the coupe version from its lineup on the left side of the Atlantic, leaving only the Spyder version left in the catalog in 2020. Now it’s the convertible version’s turn to ride stylishly off into the sunset.

However, the model is leaving a trace: a special edition called 33 Stradale Tributo, conceived in tribute to the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, one of the great classics of Italian automotive history. That car was a production version of the famous Tipo 33, a legendary racing car that still fills many a racing fan’s dreams today.

Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, profile
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, profile

The special edition comes in a red finish steeped in the 33’s history. It also inherits gray and gold wheels, a two-tone interior combining black and brown, and unique logos on the dashboard, door sills and centre console. Those who get their hands on this future collector's item will also receive a numbered book tracing the history of the model.

This is strictly a limited-time offer, though: production will be limited to 33 units. On the other hand, the company barely sold 100 copies of the 4C Spyder last year, so looked at that way, your chances are decent of actually getting one.

Among other unique touches, the car will be equipped with the Akropovic exhaust system (made by a Slovenian manufacturer of exhaust systems, mostly used on motorcycles) and a race-ready suspension for your closed-course joyrides.

Pricing for the limited edition is set at $81,590 US; we await details for Canada.

Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, from above
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, from above
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, three-quarters front
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, three-quarters front
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, three-quarters rear
Photo: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo, three-quarters rear
The 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, and the Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo
Photo: Alfa Romeo
The 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, and the Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo

