We had the opportunity to touch on this when Alfa Romeo presented the Tonale SUV a few weeks ago. That small model is not the end of the Italian automaker’s plans, which includes growing its portfolio to be more competitive in the market.

In an interview with Dutch magazine Autoweek, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed there are plans to introduce larger models to rival the likes of the BMW 7 Series and the X5-X6 duo.

This means those new models will be larger than any of Alfa’s current offerings, including of course the new Tonale small SUV. The firm's boss had already mentioned that other products would be added to the range, but this is the first time he has mentioned the format of these, and by extension the segments in which they will operate.

We also know that an entry-level model is planned. That subcompact model is expected to appear in 2024.

Alfa Romeo’s plan to produce larger models is not a surprise and shows that the trend we've been observing for years throughout the industry is not about to fade away. SUVs in general are popular, but the larger models especially so. What’s more, they are more profitable, which can only help Alfa Romeo's cause. The big-vehicle-loving Chinese market is also in the manufacturer's sights. As we’ve seen with other manufacturers, success in China is one fairly direct route to healthy profit margins.

The larger models promised by Imparato are expected by 2027.

What we still need to know is the level of electrification these vehicles will feature. We know that the brand wants 100 percent of its European sales to be electric by 2030, so we're assured of some electrified products in the mix.

Stay tuned.

