Alfa Romeo Extends Production of Current Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo is reshuffling the deck on its global strategy: while new Giulia and Stelvio models were expected in early 2026, the Stellantis-owned Italian carmaker has decided to extend production of the current versions until the end of 2027. Behind this delay are European regulatory constraints and a new vision for electrification that could also influence what is offered in Canada.

Change of course

Initially, Stellantis planned the launch of a new, 100-percent electric generation of the Giulia and Stelvio. But faced with technical challenges related to integrating hybrid powertrains and the need to meet new Euro 7 standards, the development timeline has been extended.

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Photo: D.Boshouwers

As a result, the current models, on the market since 2015 and 2016 respectively, will remain in production longer than expected at the brand's Italian factory.

The iconic design, particularly the off-centre position of the front license plate, conflicts with new European regulations on pedestrian safety. While no law yet dictates the precise placement of the plate, authorities could refuse certification for new vehicles that do not meet technical specifications. Alfa Romeo will have to negotiate an exemption or revise its bumpers to continue selling its sedans and SUVs after 2026.

Implications for Canada

For the Canadian market, the decision raises several major issues.

On one hand, performance enthusiasts will be able to continue enjoying the gasoline engines, including the Quadrifoglio variants, which are expected to remain in the catalog until the lineup is renewed. Good news for fans of Italian sports cars.

However, Canada is also committed to the energy transition, and this further delays the entry of new electrified models into our market. Alfa Romeo had planned to integrate hybrid and especially all-electric models into its North American lineup starting in 2026, in line with the country's climate goals.

The delay could weaken the Italian brand's position against its German competition (BMW 3 Series, X3), which has been rolling out multiple plug-in and electric versions for several years.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Commercial contexr

With a very small market share in Canada, the Giulia and Stelvio represent only a low volume for Alfa compared to the Tonale, sales of which are growing.

This extension will limit the arrival of new products in dealerships, whose offerings are already sparse, but it will give true Alfisti the opportunity to enjoy the brand's traditional sporting spirit for a while longer.