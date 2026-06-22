Jeep Teases Redesigned Cherokee Trailhawk

Jeep is doubling down on its off-road pedigree. After the recently reintroduced 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland models, the automaker has shared a first teaser image of the upcoming Cherokee Trailhawk.

The Cherokee Trailhawk will mark the return of the compact-to-midsize SUV’s most popular, capability-focused trim level, satisfying what Jeep, with some reason, reckons is strong demand for rugged utility models of all sizes.

The Trailhawk nameplate is well-known to Jeep faithful, having originally debuted on the previous-generation ‘KL’ Cherokee for the 2014 model-year. For the current ‘KM’ generation hybrid crossover, the upcoming Trailhawk variant is expected to act as a disruptor to an otherwise timid segment, currently led by mild-mannered models like the Toyota RAV4 Woodland and Honda CR-V TrailSport.

What the teaser tells us

While full technical specifications remain under wraps, the teaser image confirms the return of the trim's signature red tow hooks integrated into a revised, visually aggressive front fascia designed to optimize the vehicle's off-road approach angle.

| Photo: Jeep

To earn its mandatory Trail Rated badge, the Cherokee Trailhawk will likely receive a one-inch suspension lift, robust underbody skid plates and beefy all-terrain tires.

The standard Cherokee uses a full-time Active Drive I all-wheel-drive setup paired with a 4x2 disconnect mode. However, to justify its hardcore billing, the expectation is that Jeep will upgrade the Trailhawk with a locking centre differential and an electronic limited-slip rear differential to maximize traction over loose surfaces and trail obstacles.

Questions remain regarding the powertrain. The standard Cherokee relies on an efficient, gas-electric 1.6L turbocharged inline-4 and a power-split hybrid transmission, producing a respectable 210 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque. Because heavy off-road rubber and blockier aerodynamics inherently sap energy, the hope is that Jeep will recalibrate the dual-motor gearbox to push output closer to 240 hp, potentially adding a selectable ultra-low ratio to simulate traditional low-range gearing.

When the Cherokee Trailhawk arrives alongside the Compass Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Jeep’s specialized off-road family will expand to three. Final pricing, production locations and official launch dates will be disclosed later this year.