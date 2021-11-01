Production of the Alfa Romeo Tonale to Begin in 2021

At last year's Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo presented the Tonale, a new SUV model with an absolutely stunning design. At that time, the company mentioned that production of the model would begin before the beginning of 2022. We now know that was a pretty good guesstimate, because the automaker has confirmed it will start assembling the sub-Stelvio model in the second half of 2021.

"The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be produced here in Pomigliano in the second half of 2021," said Pietro Gorlier, Alfa Romeo and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s Managing Director for Europe and Emerging Markets.

The Pomigliano d'Arco plant in Italy currently handles assembly of Fiat's Panda subcompact SUV. The Tonale will not share its bases with the Panda, however. The original plan was to use the platform of the Jeep Compass and Renegade, but as FCA is in the process of merging with the PSA (Peugeot Société Anonyme) group, the Tonale is expected to use PSA's CMP platform, which underpins of models like the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Corsa, both sold in global markets. The platform can support EV powertrains, so it would be possible to electrify the new Tonale. A plug-in hybrid option is also planned for it.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will set its sights on models like the Audi Q3, BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, and it represents a key step forward for Alfa Romeo, desperate to boost its overall sales figures. Total sales in the United States were less than 20,000 units last year.