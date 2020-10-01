Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will be arriving in 2021-2022, and even 2023. Today, the SUVs (and pickups)!

See also: Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Cars

See also: Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Electric Vehicles

We are now on the third chapter of our longing gaze into the future. We’ve looked at the most exciting cars and electric vehicles to come, and we've now arrived at where most automotive buyers currently are: the SUV and pickup segments. Needless to say, SUVs and crossovers are in demand these days, and light-duty trucks continue to build on their rabid fanbase. And as electric mobility grows in prominence within the automotive industry, we can expect an electro-utility mix in a few seasons. Let's take a look at what's in store in the next year or two.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Alfa Romeo Tonale