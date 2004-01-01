Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
ALMS: Corvette Racing back for 2009

Corvette Racing unveiled its plans for the 2009 season Tuesday that will see the most successful team in Series history compete in two classes in the American Le Mans Series while shooting for another title at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition to its attempt for a sixth GT1 victory in the world's most famous auto race, Corvette will enter the GT2 class in the second half of the American Le Mans Series season. Corvette Racing will launch a full-season assault in the new GT division in 2010.

Corvette Racing will run a limited schedule in the GT1 class in the first half of the 2009 season as it prepares for its 10th Le Mans participation in June. The team will race in the GT1 class in the season-opening 12 Hours of Sebring and the popular Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Following its return from the classic 24-hour endurance race in France, Corvette Racing will compete in the GT2 category in selected events in 2009 in preparation for a full-season program under new international GT class regulations in 2010.

Manufacturers currently represented in the Series GT2 class or confirmed for future participation include Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, Dodge, and Panoz. Other manufacturers produce high-performance cars that could compete in the new GT category.

The new GT Corvette C6.R race car will be based on the production Corvette's chassis and body design. A 6.0-liter version of the LS7.R small-block V-8 will power the Corvette GT2 entry in the transitional 2009 season.

A new naturally aspirated 5.5-liter version of the production GM small-block V-8 will be developed to meet the new GT regulations that will take effect in 2010. The chassis and powertrain specifications of the new Corvette GT entry will be submitted to the ACO and FIA for homologation approval.

