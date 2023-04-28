- Alpine has released images of the electric concept it will unveil on May 9.

- The model is rumored to be a modified version of the electric Five that Renault plans to launch.

- Alpine has signaled its intention to enter the North American market with two upcoming SUVs.

Electrification offers new opportunities for many manufacturers. For example, can you imagine Alpine, a division of Renault, planning to introduce gasoline-powered models in North America?

Probably not. But in the electric age, anything seems possible. Last January, Alpine confirmed plans to enter the North American market with two electric SUVs. Other models could follow.

So we're curious to see what the French brand has in store for us in the coming months and years. In fact, it is about to unveil a concept that could be the first member of its future electric family.

The study is called A290 Beta. Photos published today confirm that it is a hatchback. The production version is planned for 2024. According to rumors, it could be a revised version of the future 5 planned by parent company Renault, a model inspired by the original Renault 5 from the 1970s. The model was popularized as "The Car" in the United States.

Alpine A 290 Béta - Logo Photo: Alpine

The A290 Beta concept will make its debut at an event in the UK on May 9. It will be presented by Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, together with Antony Villain, head of design.

The arrival of the concept will also mark the beginning of Alpine's new model naming strategy. The first number will refer to the size and positioning of the vehicle, while the remaining two numbers will indicate either a sporty or lifestyle model. The sporty proposals will use a 10, like the current A110, while the others, like the concept that will be presented, will use a 90, hence the name A290, which will be that of the production version.

We know that Alpine is working on a compact SUV and an electric successor to the A110. The two products are expected around 2025 and 2026 respectively. The A110's successor will use a structure developed by Lotus, which is planning a successor to its Elise sports car. For the rest, platforms from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will be used.

Alpine has also hinted at two more massive SUVs that could compete with the Porsche Macan and Cayenne. They are expected to be launched in 2027 and will be based on structures from the Zhejiang Geely Group.

These large crossovers will be key to developing Alpine's sales in the U.S. and China, although a launch in these two key markets has not been confirmed.