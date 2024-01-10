CES 2024: VinFast Unveils an Electric Pickup Truck

• VinFast unveils the Wild electric pickup truck at CES 2024

Las Vegas, NV – Vietnamesee EV maker VinFast brought a surprise to CES 2024. We knew the company was going to showcase its new VF 3 electric SUV, but the extra ace it pulled from its sleeve yesterday was... a pickup truck.

The model is announced as a midsize pickup. It’s six inches shorter than the Rivian R1T, for reference. As for the bed, it stretches 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Wild name VinFast has given it is pretty appropriate given its vibrant design. The pickup might be just the kind of model VinFast needs to make a breakthrough in the U.D. To wit, it incorporates a feature from the Chevrolet Silverado EV, namely a power-foldable partition between the rear seats and the bed, allowing it to extend to accommodate longer objects.

VinFast Wild concept unveiled Photo: D.Rufiange

The style is recognizably VinFast at the front, with the light strip forming V-shaped hooks in the centre, with an actual letter V between them. The model has big skid plates, equally big fender flares and imposing off-road tires. The rest of the design shows fairly fluid lines.

The company explains that part of the design work was done at Australian studio Gomitiv, with the participation of Italian firm Torino Design.

The interior of the VinFast Wild concept Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior is very futuristic, from the dashboard presentation to the steering wheel to the seats. The colour mix is also attention-grabbing, and the appearance is rather upscale. A central screen dominates the dashboard and is accompanied by a data screen behind the steering wheel - for driving-related information, we assume.

For now, VinFast shared no other details on what remains a concept. We can only hope for a potential production model, especially when VinFast completes the assembly plant it plans to build in North Carolina.

VinFast VF 3 Photo: D.Rufiange

Oh and the VF 3

As for the VF 3 SUV also present at the company’s stand at CES, we will have the opportunity to come back to it, but concerning its design, there was a consensus on the CES floor: its styling is very appealing.

VinFast has not yet proven itself, but the company is taking every measure to confound the skeptics. 2024 will be crucial for the company in North America.