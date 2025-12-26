Renault’s performance brand Alpine continues to hear the siren call of the vast U.S. market, but remains wary of the risks involved in setting shop there.

Back in June of this year, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief told Automotive News that current realities in the U.S. were leading the company to consider Canada as an entry point into the North American market.

Recently, Alpine confirmed to Auto Express that interest in expanding into the North American market remains strong for the automaker. But CEO Krief acknowledged that the move would entail risks, and that whether it moves first into Canada or the U.S., Alpine would have to bring the right products to market initially to make such a venture work.

Alpine A110 | Photo: Alpine

Krief said that one of the models he considers essential for introducing the brand to North American consumers would be the A110. That small model is undeniably niche, but in Krief’s view it is the ultimate exemplification of the brand’s ethos so could not be overlooked.

On the other hand, Alpine would also actually have to sell vehicles in numbers if it set up shop on this side of the Atlantic. And that means, unavoidably, having an SUV to offer customers. What’s more, it would have to be something bigger than the company’s new A390 electric crossover, for instance. That model is compact-sized, and American and Canadian premium buyers’ tastes run more to the midsize segment. Something more like the Porsche Cayenne would be required, rather than a Macan equivalent.

Alpine A390 | Photo: Alpine

Headwinds

The risk, Krief acknowledged, is the bigger you get, the farther you could get from Alpine’s performance ethos.

And of course, many headwinds are currently blowing in the face of anyone wanting to venture into the North American market with electrified or all-electric propositions.

It’s unlikely we’ll see much movement short-term on this front, but it’s telling that company executives are not shy to talk about the possibilities. The U.S. market is huge and potentially very lucrative, many of its vehicle buyers having shown over and over they’re prepared to fork over large sums of money for high-performance models, if they’re well-conceived and can convince buyers to consider alternatives to the Germans.